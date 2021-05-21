newsbreak-logo
Southern Kansas City merges with Canadian National Railway for approximately $ 30 billion

By Vijaya Solanki
Cover picture for the articleCNI -2.12%. Then with a transaction of about $ 30 billion Consider the offer as excellent To the agreement it made. Canadian Pacific Railway Co., Ltd. The two companies said Friday that the deal had a corporate value of $ 33.6 billion, including the underwriting of Kansas City Southern’s debt of approximately $ 3.8 billion. This combination creates the first freight rail network connecting the United States, Mexico and Canada by connecting ports in three countries.

Canadian Pacific Railway Says Remains Ready To Re-engage With KCS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) announced Friday in a letter sent to the Surface Transportation Board (STB) that it remains ready to engage with Kansas City Southern (KSU) or KCS, to enter into another agreement to acquire KCS. It added that the new agreement can be substantially in the same lines of the terminated agreement, which was already reviewed by the Board.
CN to Combine With Kansas City Southern

MONTREAL & KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to create the premier railway for the 21st century. Under the terms of the agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Board...
Merger Termination Puts Kansas City Southern in the Spotlight

The shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) are modestly higher this morning, last seen up 0.8% at $296, after the railway company sent a letter to the Surface Transportation Board (STB), stating its Board of Directors decided to officially terminate its merger agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway (CP), after the company refused to hike its original bid. Kansas City Southern has instead decided to accept a competing offer from Canada National Railway (CNI).
CP Rail sticks with bid for K.C. Southern, urging it to dump CN

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited declined to boost its $25 billion bid for Kansas City Southern and urged the U.S. carrier to reject Canadian National Railway Company’s higher offer anyway, saying it poses a greater risk of getting blocked by regulators. Canadian National’s $30 billion proposal is “illusory,” Canadian Pacific chief...
K.C. Southern agrees to $30 billion CN rail deal, Rejecting CP

Kansas City Southern agreed to a $30 billion merger with Canadian National Railway Co., scrapping a $25 billion deal with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. after it declined to boost its offer. The U.S. railroad last week deemed Canadian National's bid superior and gave Canadian Pacific until May 21 to sweeten...
Canadian Pacific asks Kansas City to reject rival offer, reaffirms takeover plan

(Reuters) -Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd on Thursday reiterated its commitment to buy Kansas City Southern and asked the U.S. railroad operator to reject rival Canadian National Railway’s takeover offer. Kansas City last week accepted Canadian National’s $33.6 billion bid, upending a prior $29 billion deal with Canadian Pacific, which has...
Trending 2020: Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market Analysis Report 2020| China Railway Corporation, Network Rail, Deutsche Bahn AG

Chicago, United States: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Railway Infrastructure Maintenances Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Railway Infrastructure Maintenances Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Railway Infrastructure Maintenances market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.
CP urges Kansas City Southern to reject competing $33.6B bid

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian Pacific is urging Kansas City Southern to reject Canadian National’s rival $33.6 billion takeover bid, but it still refuses to increase its own $25 billion bid. Canadian Pacific maintained Thursday that Canadian National’s bid won’t be approved by regulators because it would hurt competition and add to rail congestion around Chicago, so CEO Keith Creel doesn’t see a need to increase its offer. Kansas City Southern officials didn’t immediately respond Thursday morning, but a week earlier they backed the CN offer after it was increased. Canadian National has said it doesn’t believe its bid would significantly hurt competition.
CN-KCS merger would make Canadian Pacific an acquisition target, Creel says

CALGARY, Alberta – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel says that if rival Canadian National acquires Kansas City Southern, the merger will destabilize the North American rail network and make CP a target for acquisition by another Class I railroad. CP today made a last-ditch effort to convince the KCS board...
CP Rail declines to boost offer, urges K.C. Southern to drop CN

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. declined to increase its offer for Kansas City Southern and urged the U.S. railroad instead to reject Canadian National Railway Co.’s higher bid because of regulatory risks. Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel called Canadian National’s $30 billion bid “illusory” while pointing to opposition from...
The unfolding of the Kansas City Southern takeover saga

U.S. railway operator Kansas City Southern (KSU.N) said on Thursday it had accepted Canadian National Railway Co's (CNR.TO) $33.6 billion acquisition offer, upending a $29 billion deal with its competitor Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO). Below are the events that unfolded over several days as Canadian National and Canadian Pacific...
Railroad Merger: Kansas City Southern Switches Tracks to CN From CP – DTN

The board of directors for Kansas City Southern railroad on Thursday switched tracks and chose to accept the purchase offer from Canadian National Railway, concluding that company’s bid is superior to that of Canadian Pacific Railway. Canadian National’s (CN) bid for Kansas City Southern (KCS) tops $33.6 billion compared to...