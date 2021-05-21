I’m having trouble getting over my ex

Q. I am 47 years old. I lost my husband of 23 years two years ago. Since he died, I’ve dated some men. And last year, I fell for a guy, “Roy.” Roy is in his 50s, and he seemed mature at first. I thought he knew what he wanted. He started living at my house and even proposed to me. I thought we’d be planning a wedding. But he changed his routine suddenly, and one week soon after that, he started acting differently. I came to find out that he was talking to other women – exchanging risque Facebook messages and texts. Then I caught him in a hotel with a woman. After that, he stopped talking to me and shacked up with this other woman. He’d never let me know that we had any issues.