Jean Brodie and Anthony Fauci stay healthy and focus on over 80

In this historic episode of the BGN podcast, we welcome the nation’s leading expert on the COVID-19 crisis Dr. Anthony Fauci. Dr. Anthony Fauci serves as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and is the chief medical advisor to the President. He became director of the NIAID in 1984 and has made contributions to HIV/AIDS research and other immunodeficiency diseases, both as a research scientist and as the head of the NIAID. From 1983 to 2002, Fauci was one of the world’s most frequently-cited scientists across all scientific journals. In 2008, President George W. Bush awarded Fauci the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States, for his work on the AIDS relief program.