Motown Museum closed for weekend after staff member tests positive for COVID
Detroit's beloved Motown Museum will be closed until next week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The weekend closure -- the museum is already typically closed Monday through Wednesday -- didn't affect plans on Friday for special Marvin Gaye-themed tours in honor of the 50th anniversary of the late soul singer's landmark album, "What's Going On." The tours were sold out in a matter of days.www.detroitnews.com