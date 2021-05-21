newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Motown Museum closed for weekend after staff member tests positive for COVID

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit's beloved Motown Museum will be closed until next week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The weekend closure -- the museum is already typically closed Monday through Wednesday -- didn't affect plans on Friday for special Marvin Gaye-themed tours in honor of the 50th anniversary of the late soul singer's landmark album, "What's Going On." The tours were sold out in a matter of days.

www.detroitnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
State
Texas State
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Gaye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Special Tours#Staff Members#Motown Museum#Covid#Motown Staff#Tickets#Staffing Levels#Community Activation#Vaccinated Members#Accommodations#Dallas#Soul#Mfeighan Detroitnews Com#Today#Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Museums
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

2021 Ford Fireworks will be on Local 4 as a TV-only event

DETROIT – This year’s Ford Fireworks will be a TV-only event and you will be able to watch them on June 28 right here on Local 4. Tony Michaels, the CEO of the Parade Company, and Pamela Alexander, Ford’s Director of Community Engagement and Corporate Philanthropy, made the announcement on Monday.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Detroit Public TV

May 19th Virtual Town Hall – How We Got Here: The Asian American Experience in Metro Detroit

Watch on the One Detroit Facebook page or YouTube channel. In the aftermath of the Atlanta spa shootings in March, the nonprofit organization, Stop AAPI Hate, released a report stating that there were almost 3,800 reported hate incidents from March 2020-Feb. 2021 nationwide. But for Asian Americans, discrimination in this country they call home is not a new issue. There’s much more to the story.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Alice Cooper to tell 'Detroit Stories' at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Sept.

Tickets for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's Sept. 25 concert at the Clarkston amphitheater go on sale Friday. Alice Cooper is bringing "Detroit Stories" home. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 25, venue officials announced Monday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via 313Presents.com, AliceCooper.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com, and pre-sale tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Detroit, MIWSJM

Ford Field COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Closing Today

The mass vaccination clinic run by the state, federal, and local governments is closing today at Ford Field in Detroit after giving more than 275,000 COVID-19 vaccinations. FEMA acting regional administrator Kevin Sligh says for anyone who missed out, they can still get a shot. “We want everyone to know...
Detroit, MIMetroTimes

Detroit rock royalty Alice Cooper will bring mayhem to DTE Energy Music Theatre with Ace Frehley this fall

There will be blood, folks. Detroit native and “Godfather of Shock Rock” Alice Cooper will hit the road this fall, and he ain't going it alone. The recent 73-year-old Metro Times' cover ghoul is teaming up with ex-KISS guitarist Ace Frehley for a 26-date tour throughout the U.S. The tour, which kicks off in Atlantic City on Sept. 17, will conclude in late October in Atlanta, but not before paying a visit to the namesake of his chart-topping 28th record, Detroit Stories.
Detroit, MIdistrictadministration.com

Will upgraded ventilation systems help draw Detroiters back to classrooms?

The Detroit school district invested heavily in recent months to renovate its ventilation systems in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms. The question now is whether the changes will sway wary parents and teachers in a city that has been hit especially hard by the pandemic. Just about everyone in the city is eager for classrooms to reopen. Most students learn best in person. But teachers and parents have largely opted to stay home out of fear of COVID-19. As of last month, as many as a quarter of DPSCD students were learning in person compared with as many as half of all students statewide.
Detroit, MImichiganradio.org

Ford Field vaccine site closes as state pivots to "hyperlocal" outreach

As the mass vaccination in the heart of Detroit at Ford Field closes down, state officials leading Michigan’s COVID vaccine campaign are switching their focus to hyper-local in-person efforts to get more people inoculated. 70% of respondents in a new statewide survey commissioned by the Michigan Department of Health and...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Detroit breaks ground on $200M Joe Louis Greenway

Detroit — The city's $200 million Joe Louis Greenway took a step closer to becoming a reality Monday after officials broke ground on the project. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, government officials and community leaders launched the project's first phase of construction for the nearly 28-mile loop of pedestrian and bike paths.
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...