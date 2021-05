MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 4-year-old boy and two adults were rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash on the freeway in Mesa on Saturday night. Firefighters said the car rolled and the three people inside were thrown from it on the westbound side of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway at McDowell Road around 8 p.m. The boy, a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s were driven to the hospital in critical condition.