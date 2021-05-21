newsbreak-logo
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police charge Calloway man with child abuse

By Staff Report
Murray Ledger & Times
 2 days ago

NEW CONCORD – A New Concord man has been charged by state police with allegedly abusing an infant. According to a news release, detectives with Kentucky State Police Post 1 arrested a Calloway County man on abuse charges after an infant was treated for suspicious injuries. On Tuesday, May 18, the Calloway County Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) contacted Post 1 regarding an infant that had sustained serious physical injuries. The infant was airlifted from Murray-Calloway County Hospital to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee for treatment.

