Julie Collins promoted to loan clerk at Canton Co-operative Bank

I am hoping to be elected as this year’s moderator for Canton’s annual town meeting. ATM is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 22, at 12:30 p.m. The plan is for it to last until all business has been concluded. Town leaders are working hard to plan a safe and efficient meeting. It will be held outdoors, with appropriate spacing, at Canton High School’s Memorial Field, and we are asking everyone to wear masks. There are 42 articles, including some that were postponed from last year’s ATM. Based on my prior experience, it would normally take five to six hours, and two or more meetings to dispose of all articles to handle all articles in the usual manner.