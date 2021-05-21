newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canton, MA

Julie Collins promoted to loan clerk at Canton Co-operative Bank

Wicked Local
 1 day ago

Canton Co-operative Bank President and CEO Nick Maffeo recently announced Julie Collins was promoted to loan clerk at the local independent community bank. A Canton native, Collins joined Canton Co-operative Bank as a teller. She received her “5 Years of Service” Award at the bank's annual meeting in 2020. “I...

www.wickedlocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Bank#Canton Co Operative Bank#Loan Clerk#Officer#Annual Meeting#Ceo Nick Maffeo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

OPINION: Good Deeds: Notice of real estate fraud

At the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds there have been a number of modernization initiatives implemented. One such initiative has been the free online Consumer Notification Service offered by the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds to property owners in the 28 communities that make up Norfolk County. The purpose of the Consumer Notification Service is to help protect Norfolk County property and homeowners against the negative consequences of property fraud.
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Register of Deeds reports real estate activity in Norfolk County

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell recently reported the month of April saw increases in a number of real estate indicators over the same time period in 2020. “The Norfolk County real estate market continues to be strong," O’Donnell said. "There were 17,744 documents recorded at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds in April which is a 53% increase over last year’s April document volume. There were 1,693 deeds recorded out of this document volume, representing a 54% increase over April of last year. Average sale price, again including both residential and commercial sales, increased 45% over 2020 to $1,163,838.48. Last year’s April real estate numbers were at the beginning of the onset of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 emergency declarations so it is pleasing to see that the real estate market has been vibrant and stable as we start to return to our daily lives.”
Canton, MAthecantoncitizen.com

CCPC highlights FY22 funding recommendations

With annual town meeting only days away, the Canton Community Preservation Committee wishes to share some information relative to its recommendations to town meeting (Article 19) that will be voted upon on May 22. A total of nine projects across the three eligible funding categories have been recommended for funding...
Norfolk, MAWicked Local

DA Morrissey awards grant for prom, graduation safety

Walpole was recently awarded $500 as part of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s annual grant program to support safe, substance free prom and graduation events. “Proms and graduations are going to look very different this year, but communities are still working to provide safe options for around these events,”...
Canton, MAthecantoncitizen.com

Canton Farmers Market seeking volunteers for inaugural season

Plans are rapidly coming together and excitement is steadily building for the impending arrival of the Canton Farmers Market — a new weekly venture set to launch on June 13 on the lawn in front of the Rodman building. Conceived and organized by a group of likeminded residents with diverse...
Canton, MAthecantoncitizen.com

Canton Citizen

The Canton Select Board is making progress with Thorndike Development, builder of condominiums at the Paul Revere Heritage Site, on the creation of a boardwalk/access path which would lead from Thorndike’s rear properties to the MBTA train station. The path would make it easier for pedestrians to walk to the train station and also serve […]
Canton, MAthecantoncitizen.com

Town in talks to build path from Revere site to train

The Canton Select Board is making progress with Thorndike Development, builder of condominiums at the Paul Revere Heritage Site, on the creation of a boardwalk/access path which would lead from Thorndike’s rear properties to the MBTA train station. The path would make it easier for pedestrians to walk to the train station and also serve as additional parking for PRHS events and for visitors to the site.
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Norfolk County sheriff recognizes Dedham's Nate Galante as hero

Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott has announced that 10-year-old Nate Galante of Dedham has been awarded the Norfolk County Heroes Award. Nate recently saved his mother, Sarah Galante, who has multiple sclerosis and was experiencing a pulmonary embolism, by texting his father to send for help. Because of Nate’s actions, Sarah was able to get life-saving care quickly.
Canton, MAWicked Local

Bank of Canton to host document shredding, food pantry drive

Bank of Canton recently announced it will host a document shredding and food pantry drive from 9 a.m. to noon May 22 at its 557 Washington St. branch. The drive will feature a "touchless process." Individuals can load the materials into their trunk, and workers will remove them while they remain in their vehicle.
Canton, MAWicked Local

RELIGIOUS NOTES: Synagogues plan Shavuot services

Canton synagogue plans Shavuot celebration, services. Chai Jewish Center, 580 Washington St., Canton, will hold a Shavuot celebration as the Torah is given for the 3,333rd time at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 17. Hear the reading of the 10 Commandments. It will be followed by an outdoor dairy buffet, including...
Canton, MAthecantoncitizen.com

Town leaders hard at work planning safe and efficient ATM

I am hoping to be elected as this year’s moderator for Canton’s annual town meeting. ATM is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 22, at 12:30 p.m. The plan is for it to last until all business has been concluded. Town leaders are working hard to plan a safe and efficient meeting. It will be held outdoors, with appropriate spacing, at Canton High School’s Memorial Field, and we are asking everyone to wear masks. There are 42 articles, including some that were postponed from last year’s ATM. Based on my prior experience, it would normally take five to six hours, and two or more meetings to dispose of all articles to handle all articles in the usual manner.
Canton, MAthecantoncitizen.com

Sustainability Comm. backs aggregation

At the May 22 annual town meeting, Canton voters will decide whether to authorize the Select Board to start the process for Municipal Energy Aggregation. The Canton Sustainability Committee supports energy aggregation and urges voters to attend town meeting to vote ‘Yes.’. Energy aggregation allows a town to use its...
thecantoncitizen.com

A Look Inside: Canton Citizen’s May 6 edition

Check out this week’s issue of the Citizen for the latest in Canton news, sports, events, and more. Highlights from the May 6 edition include:. * Proposed housing trust eyes ‘Canton-centric’ solutions to affordability challenges. * True Tales from Canton’s Past by George T. Comeau. * CABI continues efforts to...
Canton, MAbizjournals

Jim Davis, LEED AP

Director of Preconstruction at Timberline Construction Corporation (Canton, MA) Bringing more dynamic energy to our preconstruction team and adding a holistic approach to servicing our clients, we are pleased to welcome Jim as Director of Preconstruction Services. He will focus on being a value-add to our clients early in the construction process, evaluating critical options and creating successful programs for their projects. Jim will draw upon his more than 20 years of experience in construction and representing owners to ensure delivering exceptional results.
Canton, MAcanton.ma.us

Vaccine clinics

Pfizer vaccine is now available in Randolph to all Massachusetts residents over 16 years of age. Residents can use the listed link to view and register for drive thru and walk up clinics. Registration is required. Additional Info...
Canton, MAcanton.ma.us

Small Business Administration Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Registration for the Small Business Administration Restaurant Revitalization Fund is open. The application for funds starts on Monday, May 3rd. Priority is given to minority & veteran owned businesses in the first 21 days. After 21 days it is open to all eligible on a first come, first served basis.
Norfolk County, MAWicked Local

Register of Deeds warns homeowners about deed scam

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell recently reminded Norfolk County residents to disregard a direct mail solicitation offering them a certified copy of their property deed for a fee of anywhere from $59.50 to $95. “For the past several years, a California company has continued to prey on unsuspecting homeowners...