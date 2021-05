Angels & Airwaves have released the video for their new song “Euphoria,” Tom DeLonge and company’s first new music in over a year. “In a music world that seems to be absent guitars, angst, and emotional authenticity, I felt it was important to lead with a song that mirrors the post-hardcore days of my youth, where the power of the music creates that feeling we once had as teenagers, where we wanted to break something and change the poisonous environment within our broken homes,” DeLonge said of the track in a statement. “These emotions create us. This song shows the seductive nature of an intense love built with that baggage from our youth, from being born into an imperfect household.”