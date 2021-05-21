‘A true hero’: Biden awards Medal of Honor to 94-year-old Korean War veteran

On May 21, South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the United States to meet with President Joe Biden, making Moon the second head of state to greet Biden in person. That’s an appropriate priority for South Korea, one of the most significant nations for U.S. foreign policy as Washington’s critical concerns move to East Asia. Moon’s visit to Washington would be the right time for the Biden White House to announce a new era of the 68-year-old alliance.