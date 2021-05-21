Princess Diana is royal family's 'biggest style influencer'

Princess Diana aka ‘People’s Princess’ became an international icon for her activism, glamour, and global humanitarian efforts. However, the lady had the same spunk, attraction, and allure even before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. she was playful and child-like and the blue 1970s Ladies Raleigh Traveller bicycle that she rode on to her workplace was a big part of this youthfulness. The bike was sold by Diana to a friend’s father who eventually sold it in 2008 for £211 (nearly $300) after 27 years of safekeeping. Diana wasn’t left with any option as bike-riding was said to be unsuitable for a future queen and later went on to be dubbed as the ‘Shame Bike’.