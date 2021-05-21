Emma V. Lopez

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Bill on May 11th in Kelowna after a long struggle with cancer. Bill was born in Vancouver and spent his school years primarily in Abbotsford, where he excelled in track and loved baseball and soccer, graduating from Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 1966. The following day he started work at B.C. Penitentiary as a Switchboard Operator working his way through the administrative ranks at different institutions in Western Canada, from Regional Chief Sentence Administration to Assistant Warden to Manager of Human Resources. The majority of his career was spent at Bowden Institution in Central Alberta where he raised his children and volunteered for different organizations. After a 32 year career, he retired to B.C. and worked for several years at a golf course in the Shuswap, where both he and Joan could golf regularly and build their dream home together. .