Obituaries

Emma V. Lopez

Nogales International
 1 day ago

Emma V. Lopez, 78, died on May 14, 2021. She is survived by her husband Fernando Lopez Medina; son Fernando Lopez V.; daughters Maria C. Lopez V., Elvia I. Lopez V., Belinda G. Lopez and Carmen F. Lopez; brothers Ruben S. Verdugo, Antonio S. Verdugo and Jose Luis Siraitare; and sister Natalia Beltran.

Niles, MI

Emma Jean Schrumpf

Emma J. Schrumpf, 97, faithful servant passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Brentwood of Niles. Services to honor Emma will take place May 15, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home at noon with a time of visitation beginning an hour prior. She will be laid to rest next to...
Panaca, NV

Cleo Caroline Smith

Cleo Caroline Smith slipped peacefully from this life in the arms of her loving parents on April 30th, 2021 after 7 short weeks of life. Cleo entered this life with a tiny, quiet cry March 9th, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT. Born to her parents Kevin and Michele Smith of Panaca, NV, Cleo started her mortal journey with several heart defects. She fought valiantly through two open heart surgeries and countless procedures. Cleo is survived by 4 siblings, Keziah, Greta, Keaton, and Millie. Her paternal grandparents are Dick and Caroline Smith of Sparks, NV. Her maternal grandparents are John and Donnene Mathews of Pioche, NV. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 11:00 am in Panaca, NV. A Viewing will be held at 10:00 am prior to the funeral service. Cleo will be buried in the Panaca Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com Cleo was a tiny miracle. During her short life, Cleo touched many lives and filled all of our hearts with love. You can follow her journey on Instagram @bless.herheart.
Marianna, FL

Mrs. Emma Peterson

Mrs. Emma Peterson of Marianna, Florida transitioned to ever be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Mrs. Peterson was a member of the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was owner and operator of Peterson’s Grocery. To know her was to love her. Homegoing Celebration of Life services...
Defiance, OH

Fairview Emily Singer

Parents: James and Jackie Singer, Defiance. Activities and awards: Top algebra 2 student, top English 11 student, top trigonometry/pre-calculus student, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership conference representative, golf, track, Student Council, National Honor Society treasurer, FCA leadership team, 4-H Club president, church youth group president, Christmas caroling, 2020 election poll worker, volunteer at school carnival, visit nursing homes.
South Hill, VA

MARY EMMA RICHBURG HOLLIDAY

SOUTH HILL, Va. - On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Mary Emma Richburg Holliday, widow of the Rev. Dr. Louis A. Holliday, heard her master's call at VCU Community Memorial Health Center in South Hill. Born on Thursday, Aug. 20, 1925, in Manning, she was a daughter of the late David...
Picayune, MS

Robert Vance

And God shall wipe away all tears form their eyes;….. Revelation 21:4 KJV. On May 7, 2021, the rough waters that followed Robert Michael “Mike” Vance calmed on a beautiful day. His family is at peace knowing he walks freely without pain. He is gone from our lives, but we...
Obituaries

John Ferguson obituary

As an established heraldic artist both in the UK and abroad, my friend and colleague John Ferguson, who has died aged 96, produced exquisitely fine heraldic artwork for private clients, corporate bodies, civic authorities and international companies for more than 60 years. John was born in Wimbledon, south London, to...
Salida, CO

Erin Hope Williams

Aaron Williams and Esperanza Martinez of Salida are the parents of a daughter, Erin Hope Williams. She was born at 1:30 a.m. May 3, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida. She weighed 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces and was 18½ inches long. Erin...
Warwick, NY

Joseph Melder

Joseph Melder has lived in the Warwick community for 58 years. A former school teacher of 40 plus years, Joe taught and was athletic director at Sugar Loaf Free School for 21 year. He retired after going on to teach at Middletown City School for another 19 years. He has coached and counseled many students. His degrees – Bachelor’s degree of Science in Physical Education, Master’s degree of Science in Physical Education, Master’s degree of Science in School Administration and Supervision. Joe has chosen after his 40 plus career in teaching to retire in Warwick a community he loves.
Chanute, KS

v

An event to raise awareness for nations plagued by water and sanitation crises will be held in Chanute on Saturday. Although it’s a worldwide event, residents still have time to sign up for the World Vision Global 6K for Water Walk/Run. With 134 area residents already signed up, the event...
Minorities

RUTH LEON RECOMMENDS… Gay as They Say

Did you ever listen to a song written by one of the great lyricists and hear a phrase that made you say, “Did I just hear what I think I heard?” In this fun and tuneful show, Mark Nadler explores the theory that Cole Porter, Noël Coward, Larry Hart and Billy Strayhorn meant what you think they meant when they wrote provocative, gay-sounding phrases in their lyrics.
Entertainment

Dave Evans obituary

My friend Dave Evans, who has died aged 80, was an outstanding guitarist and songwriter who recorded several albums from the early 1970s onwards and toured the UK and Europe as a solo performer, as well as with the band Canton Trigg. His guitar style was unique, using complex harmonies and rhythms in non-standard tunings in song accompaniments and instrumentals. When he appeared live on Old Grey Whistle Test on the BBC in 1975, he chose to play one of his most challenging guitar pieces, the aptly named Stagefright.
Beachwood, OH

Samantha Danielle Lewin

Samantha Danielle Lewin will become a bat mitzvah Saturday afternoon, May 22, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Samantha is the daughter of Sallie Fine and Michael Lewin of Beachwood and the sister of Benjamin. She is the granddaughter of Maxine and the late Herman Fine, and Berta “Curly” and the late Karl Lewin. Samantha attends Beachwood Middle School. She enjoys soccer, softball and yearbook. For her mitzvah project, Samantha volunteered at Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village and the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hutchinson, KS

RONALD THOMPSON

Ronald "Terry" Thompson, 74, died Dec. 28, 2020. He was born June 10, 1946 in Nashville, Tenn. • There will be a celebration of life service at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Elks Lodge at 1103 W. 5th Street in Pratt. Memorials are suggested to the Eric...
MLB

EDGINGTON, William Ronald (Bill)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Bill on May 11th in Kelowna after a long struggle with cancer. Bill was born in Vancouver and spent his school years primarily in Abbotsford, where he excelled in track and loved baseball and soccer, graduating from Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 1966. The following day he started work at B.C. Penitentiary as a Switchboard Operator working his way through the administrative ranks at different institutions in Western Canada, from Regional Chief Sentence Administration to Assistant Warden to Manager of Human Resources. The majority of his career was spent at Bowden Institution in Central Alberta where he raised his children and volunteered for different organizations. After a 32 year career, he retired to B.C. and worked for several years at a golf course in the Shuswap, where both he and Joan could golf regularly and build their dream home together. .
Urbana, IL

Lily June Rohrbach

Adam and Cassie Rohrbach, of Paxton, welcomed their child, a girl, into the world April 21, 2021 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Lily June Rohrbach weighed nine pounds at the time of her birth. Her siblings are: Jackson Rohrbach — age 5 and Anna Rohrbach —...
Galena, IL

Mitzi MacDonald

GALENA–Mary “Mitzi” C. Vater-MacDonald, 88, Galena, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Cremation was accorded. A memorial will be scheduled at end of May/early June 2022. Furlong Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at furlongfuneralchapel.com. This item is available in full...
Columbia City, IN

Judith Ann Ancil

Judith Ann Ancil, 79, formerly of North Webster, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her new home in Columbia City. Born March 2, 1942, in Selma, she was the daughter of Bill Cox and Geneva (Hendricks) Sanders. Growing up in Grant county, Judy graduated from Marion High School with...
Eau Claire, MI

Michael Dean Voit

Michael Dean Voit, 68, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Funeral services will be at Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, with visitation 11 a.m – 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and funeral following at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery, Eau Claire. Messages may be left online at www.bowermanfuneral.com.