Iowa State

Casa Grande woman sentenced for drug smuggling in Iowa

By SUZANNE
pinalcentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Casa Grande woman was sentenced to nearly nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to importing drugs into Iowa from Mexico. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Brisa Paniagua-Trejo, 40, from Casa Grande, pleaded guilty on Dec. 8 to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. She was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison with three years of supervised probation after she’s released.

www.pinalcentral.com
