The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane and ramp closures for the U.S. 20/35 and I-94 interchange for bridge painting beginning Wednesday, May 19. I-94 will be reduced to one lane in each direction at this interchange from approximately 6 p.m. on May 19 to 7 a.m. on May 20 to set up the traffic configuration for this project. Starting on the morning of May 20, I-94 will have two open lanes in each direction.