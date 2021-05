Molly Kristine Parsley was born May 16, 1974, and passed peacefully on March 20, 2021. She was a graduate of Ballard High School and the University of Indiana School of Journalism. She was known for having a big heart and many good friends. She was a native of Louisville but most of her career was in San Francisco where she was a freelance PR Director. She was named one of the “15 to Watch” for making a significant contribution in the PR/Marketing Industry and won an Emmy for Pereira O’Dell Advertising Agency.