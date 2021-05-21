Indecent Proposal: Architectural Tips for Making Proposals Decent

LAST YEAR, when Julia Kramer and Zachary Kaplan decamped from New York to Los Angeles for Ms. Kramer’s new tech job, they set out to find an old house to make their first. The pair had grown to love the slightly cramped quirk of their Manhattan apartments and had no dreams of wide open spaces and slick stony countertops. But with two young sons and a collection of contemporary art (Mr. Kaplan is an executive at an arts nonprofit), they also wanted a house that would meet them in the now. Accommodating that agenda: A 1912 Craftsman in Koreatown that just needed some (gentle) brightening from local designer Jamie Haller, known for her conservative approach. "Restraint was the most important thing," she said.