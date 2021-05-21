Indecent Proposal: Architectural Tips for Making Proposals Decent

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThis video uses the architect character from the movie Indecent Proposal — named David Murphy and played by Woody Harrelson — to offer professional practice tips. David Murphy engages in a series of risky business practices and repeatedly makes decisions that lead to glaring firm mismanagement. However, his most egregious oversight, and the real ‘indecent proposal’ is meeting a billionaire without cultivating him as a client. This error in judgement leads the wealthy businessman, played by Robert Redford, to purchase Murphy’s design right out from under him. In addition to the practical lessons for avoiding these pitfalls, the video also offers a character analysis that breaks down fundamental principles of Deconstructivist Architecture and other architectural references from the movie.

