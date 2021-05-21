newsbreak-logo
Spotify announces offline music downloads for Apple Watch

By Brandon Russell
xda-developers
 1 day ago

Spotify has announced that Apple Watch owners who are subscribed to a premium plan can now download music and podcasts to play offline. A similar feature was announced for Google’s Wear OS at I/O 2021 earlier this week. With the new feature, Apple Watch owners can download playlists, albums, and...

www.xda-developers.com
The music industry, at just about every level below the C-suite, has had enough. The recording business is still haunted by its 2000s slump, which resulted from a rapid decrease in physical and digital unit sales as well as the fallout from multiple economic recessions. Yet it’s largely recovered from those lows: The industry has been consistently profitable as a whole since 2014, thanks primarily to streaming and, in part, still-growing vinyl sales. But both artists and label staffers have time and again made clear that the industry’s newfound wealth is not trickling down to most of them; unjust label deals and the complicated mechanics of streaming finances have excluded them from this economic turnaround. And, after experiencing decades of career precarity while falling back on a fragile safety net, receiving little to no government support, and facing relentless deprivation due to the pandemic-induced economic crash, musicians and music workers in all sectors of the industry have come to embrace collective action against the forces working against them.