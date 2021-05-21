newsbreak-logo
Are the kids alright? How Belmont students' mental health was impacted by the pandemic

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe challenges over the past year, exacerbated by stress and isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, has brought the issue of adolescent and teenage mental health to the forefront. In states across the country, leaders in public health and education are pushing for funding and programming to address an increase in youth anxiety, depression, and even suicides. Locally, the Belmont Wellness Coalition (BWC) has taken the lead in monitoring how students are doing amidst the ongoing upheaval of 2020-2021.

