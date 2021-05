Egg custard pie — or better yet, grandma's egg custard pie, which it is most commonly known as — is a classic American pie recipe that everyone loves. Everything Pies was able to find and photograph a picture of an egg custard pie recipe from 1845. Now, how cool is that? The recipe came from The New England Economical Housekeeper and was written by H.W. Derby. The recipe was simply written as such: "For a large pie, put in three eggs, a heaping table-spoonful of sugar, one pint and a half of milk, a little salt, and some nutmeg grated on. For crust, use common pastry." How uncomplicated and, well, as-easy-as-pie does that sound? (Pun intended!)