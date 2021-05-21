Cruz: Antisemitic Violence ‘Encouraged by the Angry Left’ Is ‘Reprehensible’

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has come under fire for using an anti-gay slur as he continued his attacks on a US Army ad, claiming that the Democrats and the media are turning the military into “pansies”.Angry veterans fired back at Mr Cruz after he retweeted a video juxtaposing a macho recruiting video for the Russian Army with a video of a real-life daughter of two mothers becoming a US Army corporal.Mr Cruz tweeted: “Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea....”Despite the backlash to his initial post, Mr Cruz continued with his criticism of the US...