Cruz: Antisemitic Violence ‘Encouraged by the Angry Left’ Is ‘Reprehensible’

By Trent Baker
Big Hollywood
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) sounded off on the ongoing conflict between Israel and terrorist organization Hamas. Cruz called the antisemitic violence that is happening is “reprehensible.” He lamented that such violence is “encouraged” both by radical Islamic terrorists and members of the “angry left” such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

