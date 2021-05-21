newsbreak-logo
American Red Cross looking for volunteers as hurricane season approaches

By Alyssa Flores
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRjNn_0a7AZrOB00

The beginning of hurricane season is rapidly approaching, and right now the American Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help staff it's shelters and other weather response rolls.

On their website, the organization says that 90 percent of their workforce are volunteers. They rely on these volunteers to be ready for when disaster strikes. whether it be a house fire, hurricane, or tornado.

American Red Cross volunteers focus on preparation and response. They have several teams that you can be a part of, with tasks including working reception, recruiting, providing food and shelter, prevention education, and direct response to disasters.

For more information on American Red Cross volunteer teams and how to join one, click here .

