The IMF on Friday proposed a $50 billion plan to end the Covid-19 pandemic, aiming to expand immunisation drives around the world, while vaccine firms pledged to supply billions of doses to poorer nations by the end of next year. The pledges came as Spain said it would open its border to all vaccinated travellers next month, offering hope that Europe's tourism season could bounce back after suffering a battering last year. But elsewhere in Latin America, the coronavirus continued to wreak havoc as the continent's number of deaths climbed toward the grim one million milestone. And the World Health Organization (WHO) said the official death toll from the pandemic could be two to three times higher than official statistics suggest.