TV Recap — “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” – Season 2, Episode 2 “Typecasting”

It’s audition time at East High and a bigger selection of our Wildcats are going out for roles this year. Carlos is auditioning! Courtney is auditioning! Lily is- wait, who is Lily? In the cafeteria/location of “I Want It All,” everyone is discussing the upcoming auditions and their desired roles. The truth in this small scene is powerful for a fellow theater kid. For many high school theater programs across the country, auditioning is more of a technicality, as the selection of students willing to perform is basically the same every year. (Ana Gasteyer has a great story about this exact phenomenon.)