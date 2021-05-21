Looking Ahead to Autonomous Trucking

BizVibe has identified the increasing interest in autonomous trucks as a major trend for the specialized freight trucking industry. Commercialization of autonomous trucks and buses is on the rise due to the shortage of drivers and cost of wages, as well as a drive to reduce accidents during long-haul journeys. Many companies such as Uber (Otto), Alphabet (Waymo), Peterbilt Trucks, and Embark are working on this technology. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on specialized freight trucking companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.