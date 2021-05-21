49ers sign WR Bennie Fowler, release WR Marqise Lee
The San Francisco 49ers have signed WR Bennie Fowler and released WR Marqise Lee. The latter was just added to the roster on Monday after earning a deal during a tryout.www.audacy.com
