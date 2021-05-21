newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers sign WR Bennie Fowler, release WR Marqise Lee

By Karl Buscheck
Posted by 
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 1 day ago

The San Francisco 49ers have signed WR Bennie Fowler and released WR Marqise Lee. The latter was just added to the roster on Monday after earning a deal during a tryout.

www.audacy.com
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
235
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Wr Bennie Fowler#Wr Marqise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLMonterey County Herald

49ers sign former Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee after minicamp tryout

Marqise Lee has started only one game the past three seasons. Now he’s getting a new start with the 49ers. Lee, a former USC and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver, signed a one-year deal Monday morning with the 49ers after trying out at last week’s rookie minicamp. Lee caught three passes...
NFLCBS Sports

Marqise Lee: Scooped up by San Fran

Lee (undisclosed) is signing with the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Lee opted out of the 2020 season and was subsequently cut by the Patriots due to a failed physical. San Francisco's decision to sign the veteran wide receiver suggests he's finally health again. Injuries have derailed Lee's career since 2018, but he suited up for 30 games with the Jaguars between 2016 and 2017, racking up 1,553 receiving yards over that two-year span.
NFLFresno Bee

What we saw and learned from Trey Lance’s first practice with the 49ers

The initial elation of getting drafted into the NFL has worn off for Trey Lance just over two weeks since the 49ers made the North Dakota State quarterback the No. 3 pick. “I think I’ve kind of gotten past the point where it’s surreal. It’s work now,” Lance said Friday, roughly 90 minutes before practicing for the first time during rookie minicamp. “It was probably cooler the day after the draft and draft day and everything like that. Right now it’s my job, so I’m excited to get to work.”
NFLABC News

WR Marqise Lee waived by San Francisco 49ers after signing Monday

The San Francisco 49ers waived veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee on Friday, four days after they signed him to a one-year contract. Lee had received the contract Monday after trying out last weekend at the 49ers' rookie minicamp, where he caught passes from rookie quarterback Trey Lance on Friday during the portion of practice open to the media.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Marqise Lee contract: San Franciso 49ers sign veteran wide receiver

Veteran NFL wide receiver Marqise Lee is getting another shot with a new team. After opting out of the 2020 season, Lee is reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers and Lee have reached an agreement on a contract. Rapport believes Lee has a good shot at making the roster out of training camp as long as he can stay on the field.
NFLfantasyguru.com

49ers | Bennie Fowler joins Niners

Free agent WR Bennie Fowler (Saints) on Friday, May 21, signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. In a corresponding move, WR Marqise Lee was waived.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Source: Marqise Lee to sign with 49ers after impressive tryout

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee, 29, will be signing with the 49ers after a successful tryout. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers signing veteran WR Marqise Lee. By David...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers sign wide receiver Marqise Lee; Trent Taylor lands with Bengals

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Wide receiver Marqise Lee, 29, a 2014 second-round pick whose once-promising career has been derailed by injuries, signed with the 49ers on Monday after he participated in their rookie minicamp last week on a tryout basis.
NFLCBS Sports

Marqise Lee: Still injured

The 49ers waived Lee (undisclosed) with an injury designation Friday, NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reports. Lee opted out of the 2020 season and was cut by the Patriots with a failed physical earlier this offseason, and it appears he's still not back to full health. The 29-year-old hasn't suited up for NFL action since 2019, when he was held to 18 receiving yards across six games with the Jaguars.
NFLYardbarker

49ers sign Marqise Lee; three moves San Francisco should still make

The San Francisco 49ers brought back a familiar name in West Coast football on Monday, signing former USC wide receiver Marqise Lee. The signing comes after Lee took part in San Francisco’s rookie minicamp this past weekend, showing himself to be 100% in the process. A second-round pick of the...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers move on from WR Lee 4 days after signing

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Four days after he signed, veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee was waived by the 49ers. More San Francisco 49ers News. OL Aaron Banks on his early days as a hometown 49er,...
NFLchatsports.com

Marqise Lee era with 49ers comes to quick, unceremonious end

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports. Mere days after signing veteran wide receiver Marqise Lee, the 49ers waived him and elected to go with Bennie Fowler instead. Welp, toss our not-so-recent predictions for the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver depth chart in Week...
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers cut Austin Proehl to make room for Marqise Lee

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers needed a roster spot after agreeing to terms with receiver Marqise Lee. The odd man out is receiver Austin Proehl. The team announced it has released Proehl. Proehl signed a futures contract with San Francisco on Jan. 4. Proehl, 24, has never played a regular-season game. He caught 91 passes for 1,265 yards [more]
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Jaguars 2nd-round WR trying out for 49ers

Not every player at 49ers rookie minicamp is participating in their first ever NFL practice. One player in uniform when the club took the field Friday for their first day of rookie minicamp was former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee per Matt Barrows of the Athletic. Lee, a second-round...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

49ers Reportedly Signing Former Patriots Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers had a number of UDFAs and trialists attend their minicamp this past weekend. But one former Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots wide receiver made enough of an impression to get a contract. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are signing Marqise Lee to...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Report: Packers were scouting QB prospects ahead of NFL Draft

Following the first round of the NFL Draft last Thursday, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst publicly addressed the bombshell report regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers' discontent, stating that the franchise has no desire to trade the reigning league MVP. But it appears that the Packers were prepared for their...
NFLPosted by
AllBengals

Bengals Get Mike Brown’s Guy: An Inside Look at Their Pursuit of Jackson Carman

Everyone knows Joe Burrow needs more time in the pocket and the Clemson alum is looking forward to having a big role in keeping his new quarterback upright this season. "I blocked for the No. 1 pick this year [Jaguars QB Trever Lawrence] and I’ll be blocking for another No. 1 pick. It’s the same thing, just going in and doing my job at the highest level," Carman said. "It’s a blessing to be able to protect Joe Burrow. It’s even crazier knowing that I was just playing against him two years ago [in the National Championship]. It’s really an amazing full-circle experience.”