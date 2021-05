In a trend straight out of comic book movies, Emma Stone will soon be seen in an origin story for one of the most famous villains in animation, Cruella de Vil. The character has been an enduring part of pop culture for decades and was played to great acclaim by Glenn Close in 1996's 101 Dalmatians and its sequel. In a recent interview, the costume designer for Cruella, Jenny Beavan was asked if Close's iconic looks from her movies informed the visual style of Stone's take on the character. According to Beavan, only the color scheme remains the same between Stone and Close's two Cruellas.