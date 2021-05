Expanding Medicaid eligibility in states that have not done so could spur job growth as well as increase coverage, according to a new report. “This study shows that with the additional federal support in the American Rescue Plan, Medicaid expansion in the remaining 14 states could revive state economies and create more than one million new jobs, in addition to helping millions of low-income Americans gain health insurance,” said Leighton Ku, Ph.D., director of the Center for Health Policy Research at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.