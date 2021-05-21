Displaying items by tag: alumni
PEMBROKE — Rebekah Revels Lowry has been named director of Alumni Affairs and Annual Giving at UNC Pembroke. RichmondCC nursing graduate wins Outstanding Alumni Award. HAMLET — Richmond Community College has named a former nursing student and instructor its Outstanding Alumni Award winner for 2019. Dr. Yolanda VanRiel, the interim department chair of Nursing at North Carolina Central University, received recognition for this achievement at the College’s Convocation on Oct. 23.richmondobserver.com