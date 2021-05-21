Displaying items by tag: alumni

newsbreak-logo
Pembroke, NC

Posted by 
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 1 day ago

PEMBROKE — Rebekah Revels Lowry has been named director of Alumni Affairs and Annual Giving at UNC Pembroke. RichmondCC nursing graduate wins Outstanding Alumni Award. HAMLET — Richmond Community College has named a former nursing student and instructor its Outstanding Alumni Award winner for 2019. Dr. Yolanda VanRiel, the interim department chair of Nursing at North Carolina Central University, received recognition for this achievement at the College’s Convocation on Oct. 23.

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/
