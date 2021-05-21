Goodman commences work on a major urban regeneration project in Orange County, CA

Buyers and sellers rejoice as it has been announced that a very popular farmers' market is returning to Orange County this season. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus informed residents that the Goshen Chamber of Commerce's popular Farmers Market will be making its return to the County's Government Center this season. The Goshen Farmers Market will be located at the corner of Main and Erie Streets, and will officially open for the season on Friday, May 21. The market will be open every Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until October 29.