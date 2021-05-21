Goodman commences work on a major urban regeneration project in Orange County, CA
Goodman has commenced development of a 1.5 million-square-foot, four building logistics campus in Orange County, CA, a prime logistics location. Scheduled for opening in spring 2022, Goodman Logistics Center Fullerton will be an exemplar in industrial sustainability and provide essential infrastructure for our cutomers to meet the increasing demand for logistics space with easy access to large consumer markets.www.dcvelocity.com