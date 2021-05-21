Mikel Arteta assesses 2020/21 season, speaks out on Bellerin, Willock futures at Arsenal
Ahead of their final Premier League game against Brighton this Sunday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reflected on the struggles and positives of this season. The 2020/21 season will go down in history as arguably the most unique and disrupted in Premier League history. Speaking to the media, Arteta has assessed the chances of the Gunners sealing a European spot as well as futures surrounding Joe Willock and Hector Bellerin.futaa.com