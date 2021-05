We’re living in a golden age for financial crimes and it’s a good time to be a bad actor. Among the many potentials for crime is stimulus fraud – such as what occurred last year with the major stimulus packages passed in response to the pandemic. In 2020 alone, fraudsters siphoned off $36 billion meant for unemployed Americans, and Californian authorities are investigating the possibility that nearly $11 billion was stolen by criminals making fraudulent claims. While unemployment fraud happens elsewhere in the world as well, the sheer scale of the U.S.’s reactive social stimulus structure is a perfect storm for theft.