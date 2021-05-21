Impact of Sports Betting Bill Already Seen in Maryland

newsbreak-logo
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago
It has been just one day since Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed HB 940 into law, and we are already seeing the effects this legislation is having in Southern Maryland and across the entire state.

The new measure, one of 226 bills signed into law by the governor, legalized sports gambling in Maryland. The bipartisan measure was praised by the governor, who thanked both the Maryland House and Senate for their tireless work in getting these bills to his office.

“Today we are signing another 226 bipartisan bills into law, including legislation to legalize sports betting in the State of Maryland and to repeal the state song—a relic of the Confederacy that is clearly outdated and out-of-touch,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank the legislators on both sides of the aisle for working together with us in a bipartisan way this session.”

What Will This Bill Do?

Added to the new legislation is the authorization for the six casinos located in Maryland, the Maryland Jockey club, and the State Fairgrounds in Timonium to receive licenses to accept sports bets. The bill also granted permission for the three professional sports teams located within the borders of Maryland to accept bets as well as for the stadiums where they reside to accept them.

Additional points of the legislation increased the number of mobile licenses from 10 to 15 as well as bumped up the number of “Class B” licenses from 5 to 10.

Benefitting Women, Minorities

While there have been many opposed to the legislation, one area that has earned widespread support is the emphasis on ensuring that the focus of many of these additional licenses will go towards minority and women owned businesses. Caesars already committed to ensuring that there would be 25% minority ownership of their sports betting operation, and the Washington-based NFL team has made that commitment as well. The Riverboat already is owned by a minority group.

Many of the more recognizable names in online sports betting are expected to receive licenses. Because of their long-standing reputations and the success they have had in providing services in other states, Maryland is expected to grant licenses to many of these international online sportsbooks.

One of the primary focuses of this legislation is to increase the amount of revenue that the state will receive from taxes collected from online sports betting. Because these groups have had a great deal of success in building an infrastructure that has worked well within other states, it would not be surprising for them to become major players in the bidding war to receive these licenses.

Building Partnerships in Sports

This legislation has already led to the partnership between one of the largest sports betting groups and the Baltimore Ravens football team. Just one day after the governor signed the bill, the Baltimore Ravens announced that they had partnered with BetMGM.

This multiyear deal creates a partnership between the New Jersey-based operator as they become the official sponsor on Ravens digital and social platforms. Ravens’ fans will also see BetMGM branding at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the team.

The legislation allows for gambling to occur inside the stadium, and so BetMGM will provide a sports betting app that will be available for those to use while they are at Ravens games during the season. However, no specific details were provided by the team as to how exactly sports wagering will occur, or even if fans will be limited to using only the sports betting app to place wagers.

In addition, no word has been provided on what might happen with the other Maryland-based NFL team or with the Baltimore Orioles baseball team. With the Major League Baseball season already underway, it is expected that the Orioles will try to push to get some partnership signed as quickly as possible to offer sports wagering during games this season.

The post Impact of Sports Betting Bill Already Seen in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan: State To Offer $2 Million In Lottery Money To Encourage Vaccinations

The state of Maryland will offer a grand total of $2 million in lottery money to Marylanders who get vaccinated for COVID-19, Gov. Larry Hogan said Thursday. “Today we are announcing an exciting partnership between the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health to provide $2 million in prize money for Marylanders who get […] The post Hogan: State To Offer $2 Million In Lottery Money To Encourage Vaccinations appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for May 17-21, 2021

Calvert County: Calvert Public Schools Announce Updated Outdoor Mask Requirements: In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) has updated outdoor mask requirements. Huntingtown Home Fire Under Investigation: On Saturday, May 15, 2021, the Huntingtown VFD responded to the 200 block of Carriage Lane for […] The post SoMD Chronicle’s Week in Review for May 17-21, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Waldorf, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs To Increase Regency Furniture Stadium Capacity to 100%

(Waldorf, MD, May 21, 2021)The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Friday afternoon that they are increasing the capacity at Regency Furniture Stadium to 100% and are lifting mask mandates for fully vaccinated fans. The policy change is in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s new guidelines and was exactly what the Atlantic League […] The post Blue Crabs To Increase Regency Furniture Stadium Capacity to 100% appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Signs Major Legislation to Legalize Sports Betting

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today signed into law HB 940, major legislation to legalize sports betting in the State of Maryland. It is one of 226 measures the governor enacted today alongside Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. “Today we are signing another 226 bipartisan bills into law, including legislation to […] The post Governor Hogan Signs Major Legislation to Legalize Sports Betting appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BaseballPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Four Seahawks Land on All C2C Baseball Team

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Four Seahawks were selected to the 2021 All-Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Baseball Team, the conference announced today (May 19). Dillon Waters was named to the First Team while Jake Wood, Derrick Booker and Joey Bryner were named to the Second Team. Waters, a senior outfielder and pitcher, led the Seahawks in batting average at .383, while also placing second on […] The post Four Seahawks Land on All C2C Baseball Team appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StateJalopnik

Maryland Is Going After Out-Of -State Drivers Trying To Skip Out On Tolls

If you’ve driven through Maryland the last couple of years, didn’t pay a toll(s), and thought you were in the clear because no one would ever know? Well, you’re out of luck because they’re coming for you. As the Washington Post reports, Maryland is not only considering hiring collection agencies to collect the tolls, it’s partnering with neighboring states to find drivers as well.
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland’s weakest counties see strongest home sales

Kimberly Alster first purchased property near Deep Creek Lake in Maryland’s Garrett County 12 years ago. At the time, the idea was to use the home for frequent family vacations. When the pandemic struck, however, the Alsters decided to trade city life for the great outdoors and move permanently. In doing so, families like the Alsters are fueling a housing boom in locations not accustomed to such activity.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR Update Regarding Maryland’s Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation

Maryland is taking decisive action to address COVID-19. The Hogan administration’s highest priority is keeping Marylanders safe. Find the latest information on Maryland’s covidLINK website.  For all outdoor activities, continue to follow CDC guidance.  Maryland public lands are open for safe outdoor activity although some indoor facilities may remain temporarily closed or require reservations. Information specific to Maryland […] The post Maryland DNR Update Regarding Maryland’s Opportunities for Outdoor Recreation appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Phoenix, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pathfinders For Autism Launches Bus Tour And Major Fundraising Campaign For Statewide Expansion

PHOENIX, Md., May 17, 2021 – Today, Maryland’s largest autism resource center Pathfinders for Autism formally commenced its 2021 Dip Challenge Tour, a statewide bus tour and major fundraising initiative to expand autism resources and programs across Maryland. The announcement was made during Pathfinders’ 20th Annual Golf Tournament at Hillendale Country Club. “For the last 21 years, we have been […] The post Pathfinders For Autism Launches Bus Tour And Major Fundraising Campaign For Statewide Expansion appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland Stateheraldmailmedia.com

Maryland reports lowest new COVID-19 case numbers since March 2020

Maryland reported only 212 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the lowest number of new cases the state has seen in a single day since March 30, 2020. Gov. Larry Hogan celebrated the milestone and encouraged Marylanders who aren't yet vaccinated against the virus to get the shot. "Today's key health...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Cicadas came out to play this weekend in Maryland and they’re bringing billions of friends. Here’s the latest on Brood X.

The large, winged bugs with beady red eyes made their presence known in Maryland over the weekend. Brood X (pronounced Brood 10) cicadas ascended from dime-sized holes in the ground and started climbing trees and shedding their exoskeletons. Here’s what you need to know about our once-every-17-years visitors. I thought the cicadas were already supposed to be here? The bugs arrived in Maryland ...
Maryland StatePost-Bulletin

‘Silver linings in this mess of a pandemic’: Telecommuting allows Black women in Maryland to build wealth

BALTIMORE — At first, Minyanna Farmer thought the LinkedIn message from a recruiter was spam. She couldn’t imagine she could work from home and increase her salary by 80%. But when it turned out to be real, the Forest Park resident didn’t think twice, accepting the offer to become senior manager of relationship marketing for BETMGM, an online gaming and sports betting website in New Jersey, and giving her a six-figure salary — a first in her career.
Maryland StateWTOP

Majority of DC gas stations still running dry; Maryland, Virginia improve

Gas is still hard to come by in the nation’s capital, despite the Colonial Pipeline coming online after a crippling ransomware attack had forced it to halt operations. As of Sunday evening, travel and navigation app GasBuddy reports the majority of the District’s gas stations — 88% — were out of gas. According to the D.C. Energy Office, there are over 100 publicly-available gas stations throughout the city.
Maryland StateWCAX

UVM falls to Maryland in NCAA Tournament debut

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse team suffered a tough defeat in their NCAA Tournament debut, falling 17-11 to #3 Maryland Sunday afternoon at Maryland Stadium. With the loss, the Cats complete their season at 9-5. Vermont hung around in the early going, but they didn’t really have an answer for Jared Bernhardt, younger bother of UVM assistant Jake Bernhardt. He had six goals on the day, many of them coming during a 5-0 Maryland run that turned this one from a nailbiter into a runaway.