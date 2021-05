It's Monday, and Marvel Legends fans know that that means. New preorders! This week, we get two more reveals and preorders for Infinity Saga MCU figures. This time, we are getting a two pack from the end of Avengers: Endgame featuring "Snap" versions of Iron Man and Thanos. Both come with tons of swappable parts, including the nano-gauntlet and snap hands. Thanos looks gnarly on this figure, and people have wanted this version of Tony since the film released. The other Marvel Legends reveal is the All-Father himself, Odin. Another long requested figure, he will also come with swappable parts and his staff. Check them both out below.