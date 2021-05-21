Lambeau Field: Masks not required for visitors to NFL stadium
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers announced on Friday, May 21 that the team has updated the COVID-19 protocols for visitors to Lambeau Field and Titletown. A news release says the organization is no longer requiring that masks be worn by visitors who have been fully vaccinated. However, guests who are unvaccinated are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing while visiting indoor locations such as the Lambeau Field Atrium or Titletown facilities.www.fox6now.com