Lambeau Field: Masks not required for visitors to NFL stadium

The 2021 College Football season hasn’t even started yet but the preparation for the 2022 NFL Draft is already going. On May 6th, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay released his first Mock Draft for the 2022 NFL Daft based on his predictions for the upcoming season. In his latest mock draft, McShay has four Alabama Crimson Tide players being selected by NFL teams in the first round. Alabama ties with the Ohio State Buckeyes as the most players selected in the first round. These are players will be key players and leaders for Alabama in the upcoming 2021 season. These players will look to have Alabama repeat as National Champions for the first since 2011 and 2012. Should these Alabama players declare early for the 2022 Draft, they will more than likely be highly sought-after prospects for the NFL.