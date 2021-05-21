newsbreak-logo
Lambeau Field: Masks not required for visitors to NFL stadium

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers announced on Friday, May 21 that the team has updated the COVID-19 protocols for visitors to Lambeau Field and Titletown. A news release says the organization is no longer requiring that masks be worn by visitors who have been fully vaccinated. However, guests who are unvaccinated are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing while visiting indoor locations such as the Lambeau Field Atrium or Titletown facilities.

GREEN BAY - Fully vaccinated visitors to Lambeau Field and the Titletown District will no longer have to wear a mask as of Friday, the Green Bay Packers announced. The Packers will continue to require guests who are unvaccinated to wear a mask and stay physically distanced from others at indoor locations like the Lambeau Field Atrium and indoor facilities in the Titletown District across Ridge Road from the stadium.