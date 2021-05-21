Rebekah Revels Lowry named director of Alumni Affairs at UNCP
PEMBROKE — Rebekah Revels Lowry has been named director of Alumni Affairs and Annual Giving at UNC Pembroke. Lowry comes to UNCP from Robeson Community College, where she served the past 10 years as director of Foundation and Development in charge of investments and fund disbursements for student scholarships. While considering a new career opportunity, Lowry’s goal was to remain in higher education and transition to a four-year institution.richmondobserver.com