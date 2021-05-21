newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pembroke, NC

Rebekah Revels Lowry named director of Alumni Affairs at UNCP

By UNC-Pembroke
Posted by 
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

PEMBROKE — Rebekah Revels Lowry has been named director of Alumni Affairs and Annual Giving at UNC Pembroke. Lowry comes to UNCP from Robeson Community College, where she served the past 10 years as director of Foundation and Development in charge of investments and fund disbursements for student scholarships. While considering a new career opportunity, Lowry’s goal was to remain in higher education and transition to a four-year institution.

richmondobserver.com
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
520K+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pembroke, NC
Education
City
Pembroke, NC
City
Olivia, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncp#Unc Pembroke#Graduate College#Graduate School#Alumni Affairs#Unc Pembroke#Robeson Community College#Uncp Alumni Association#Council#Uncp Alums#Alumni Engagement#Scholarship Management#Outreach#Student Scholarships#Freshmen#Endowment Management#Career Counseling#Professional Development#Community#St Pauls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Pembroke, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: alumni

PEMBROKE — Rebekah Revels Lowry has been named director of Alumni Affairs and Annual Giving at UNC Pembroke. RichmondCC nursing graduate wins Outstanding Alumni Award. HAMLET — Richmond Community College has named a former nursing student and instructor its Outstanding Alumni Award winner for 2019. Dr. Yolanda VanRiel, the interim department chair of Nursing at North Carolina Central University, received recognition for this achievement at the College’s Convocation on Oct. 23.
Pembroke, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Cummings Aerospace

PEMBROKE — Sheila Cummings, founder, president and CEO of Cummings Aerospace, will deliver the Spring Commencement address at UNC Pembroke May 21-22. Published in Lifestyle. Cummings Aerospace provides UNCP students valuable career experience. PEMBROKE — A UNC Pembroke student and recent graduate spent their summer break applying their classroom knowledge...
Pembroke, NCpilot.com

Two Named Udall Scholars

Aiyana Lynch and Sonny Walton have been named 2021 Udall Scholars — marking the first time two UNC Pembroke students were honored in the same year. The sophomores are among 55 students selected nationwide by the Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall Foundation. The prestigious scholarship provides up to $7,000 to college sophomores and juniors committed to careers related to the environment, tribal policy or Native American health care.
Pembroke, NCpilot.com

UNCP Nursing Professor Jennifer Wells Selected for Statewide Leadership Program

Jennifer Wells, an associate professor in the Department of Nursing at UNC Pembroke, has been selected to participate in the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) Leadership Academy. The academy serves as a high-intensity, competitive application-based leadership development program for nurses to prepare them for positions of strategy and influence. Wells...
Pembroke, NCuncp.edu

Michael Alsop named director of the 'Spirit of the Carolinas' Marching Band at UNCP

Michael Alsop has been named director of the 'Spirit of the Carolinas' Marching Band at UNC Pembroke. Additionally, Alsop will serve as a lecturer of instrumental music education and athletic bands, where he will teach secondary instrumental methods, elementary music methods, orchestration and arranging and music appreciation. He will also coordinate and lead the marching and pep bands. Dr. Alsop completed his Ph.D. in music education at the University of Georgia, where he taught and assisted with elementary, secondary and instrumental methods courses, observed and guided student teachers and helped faculty with administrative needs. He earned prior degrees in music education from DePauw University and the University of Louisville.
Pembroke, NCuncp.edu

UNCP Environmental, Health and Safety Officers earn certifications

Michael Bullard and Charles Chavis of UNC Pembroke’s Office of Environmental Health and Safety have been awarded the Advanced Manager of Environmental, Safety and Health certificate (MESH). The advanced MESH certificate is awarded to a select group of professionals who complete comprehensive training in occupational safety, health and the environment....
Pembroke, NCuncp.edu

UNCP COMPASS2 Program to participate in 2021 STEM for All video showcase

The 2021 STEM for All Video Showcase will feature UNC Pembroke’s COMPASS2 scholarship program. The event will be held online May 11-18 at https://stemforall2021.videohall.com/. The presentation, entitled “Unlocking Pathways at UNCP: A COMPASS for STEM Students,” looks at how the COMPASS2 program strives to promote equity for biology and chemistry...