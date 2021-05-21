Rebekah Revels Lowry named director of Alumni Affairs at UNCP

Michael Alsop has been named director of the 'Spirit of the Carolinas' Marching Band at UNC Pembroke. Additionally, Alsop will serve as a lecturer of instrumental music education and athletic bands, where he will teach secondary instrumental methods, elementary music methods, orchestration and arranging and music appreciation. He will also coordinate and lead the marching and pep bands. Dr. Alsop completed his Ph.D. in music education at the University of Georgia, where he taught and assisted with elementary, secondary and instrumental methods courses, observed and guided student teachers and helped faculty with administrative needs. He earned prior degrees in music education from DePauw University and the University of Louisville.