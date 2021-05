Https://pixabay.com/photos/crude-oil-mine-pumpjack-natural-gas-863217/. Oil has been the main product driving economies around the world for centuries, especially after the advent of the industrial revolution. Despite the global push to ditch fossil fuels for better and eco-friendly options, the world is not yet done with oil, and judging by the huge reserves that are still untapped, we are looking at another 50 years minimum of a continuous supply of oil. The following are some of the countries with the largest oil reserves in the world.