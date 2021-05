"Granada are having a great season and they're a very good team", said the Real Madrid coach. Zinedine Zidane spoke to the media from the press room at Real Madrid City after the last training session before the game against Granada (Thursday, 10pm CEST): "Firstly, I agree with you. Granada are a very good team with a coach who is doing brilliantly with his team. It's another difficult game for us tomorrow, but we're aware of that. We know that we have to be at our best in every game we play, at 100%, from the first minute until the last. The opposition want to play well against us and we'll try to go out and get the three points".