newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sons of Raphael Lead Us to Hell and Back in Their Track by Track Breakdown of Their Debut LP

By Margaret Farrell
floodmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the early days of rock ‘n’ roll, it was either a type of music that would set you free or damn your soul to hell. The perception that rock music was capable of moral corruption was based in an antiquated, racist society. But what happens when so many decades after its initial revolution, rock music and theology come together for an album that expands on a genre’s diversification in combination with analysis of ancient texts? The result is Sons of Raphael’s Full-Throated Messianic Homage—a lush, complicated opus that feels exhilarating even when you’re not aware of what specific psalms the set of brothers is referencing.

floodmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Raphael
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Rock#Rock Music#Soul Music#De La Soul#Sound Of Music#Loral#Oxford#Nameless#Revolt Against Time#Sons Of Raphael#80s Glam Rock#Brothers#Devil Devil#Phaser Guitars#Siren Music#Lament Psalms#Darkness#Dynamite#Sound Vision#Ashes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicreaddork.com

Kamal. is teasing his debut EP with emotional new track ‘lose’

Kamal. has shared his new sad-bop, ‘lose’. Following on from Dave collab ‘Mercury’, the track reflects on the end of a relationship. It’s an early teaser from the London singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist’s debut EP ‘war outside’ too, set for release on 11th June. “Some songs come more easily than...
MusicKerrang

De’Wayne announces debut album Stains, shares triumphant title-track

De’Wayne has shared the energetic and triumphant title-track from his upcoming debut album Stains. The musician – who will be unveiling the highly-anticipated record on June 18 via Hopeless – has explained that both the album and this song in particular were ​“fuelled” by difficult experiences of trying to make it and be understood within the alternative and rock scene. ​“I got passed up on by several labels that didn’t understand me or where I could fit, which fuelled my whole album, but especially this song,” he says.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

MAN ON MAN Go Deep With Track-By-Track For Self-Titled Debut

MAN ON MAN – the new project from real life lovers Joey Holman (HOLMAN) and Roddy Bottum (Faith No More, Imperial Teen) – released its first effort, a self-titled album last week. Suffice it to say that it is stuffed full of indie-rock distortion and radiating gay pop confidence, while still maintaining a familiarity that allows both personalities to shine.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

SHAED Break Down Their Anxious Debut Album “High Dive” Track by Track

When Faulkner coined the phrase “Kill your darlings,” I think he was more referring to a line or two that won’t seem to fit into a greater work, rather than the entire work itself. Yet for D.C.’s SHAED, scrapping their entire debut record felt like the only sensible option when they revisited the songs they wrote while touring pre-COVID and realized none of it rang true to them anymore. Rather than trying to recreate their smash-hit single “Trampoline” as they did with the first draft of the album, the resulting High Dive, which finally drops today, takes the trio comprised of vocalist Chelsea Lee, her husband Spencer Ernst, and Spencer’s brother Max in a more comfortable direction.
Musiclambgoat.com

Times Of Grace (Killswitch Engage) debut new track

Times Of Grace — featuring Adam Dutkiewicz and Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage — return after a 10-year hiatus with their second album, Songs of Loss and Separation, out July 16 via the band's own imprint label, Wicked Good Records, distributed by ADA Worldwide. Today, the band has shared the...
Musicindierockcafe.com

Molly Burman Shares New Track ‘Everytime’ And Announces Debut EP

This post is via Indie is not a genre . 19 year old Molly Burman has returned with her latest single, Everytime, following on from the success of her debut release Fool Me With Flattery last month, alongside its accompanying music video. Watch and listen below. Everytime is another promising...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Spotlight: Point Blank Track Breakdown: Malarkey – "Rejoice"

Point Blank return with another Track Breakdown, this time with DJ/producer Malarkey, to unveil the magic behind his track, “Rejoice.”. Malarkey is the house alias of the UK-based DJ/producer/songwriter, Sam Butler. After taking a break in 2019 to focus on other projects, such as his D&B/pop alias bvd kult, the Covid 2020 break served as a perfect time to rejuvenate Malarkey. Immediately marking his territory, Malarkey debuted “I Got 5 On It,” a collaboration with Marc Benjamin that was a Beatport Future House #1 and amassed 1,000,000 Spotify streams.
MusicPlaybill

Track-by-Track Breakdown: Explore the Romantic Journey of

In Pieces: A New Musical reflects on the romantic journeys of eight individuals as they share, ponder, and look back on the chosen paths and partners along the way. Set in New York City and featuring songs written over the last twelve years of my life, this show naturally tells a lot of my personal love stories. However, when recontextualizing and threading them into this larger narrative between multiple characters, I found that, even outside of me, these songs examine how we receive and react and grow in a universal sense. It is often bittersweet, but that’s okay.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Matt Nash returns to STMPD RCRDS with Nikki Ambers-backed ‘Ready Or Not,’ hints at debut LP

AREA21 may not be the only full-length project that STMPD RCRDS will be standing behind in 2021. Matt Nash unsuspectingly joined the conversation at the backend of April, all but confirming on Instagram that his debut LP was finalized. He’s now stacking up a trilogy of releases in just the former half of the year (R, I don’t get this, might just be me, but consider clarifying phrasing. Do you mean latter half of 2020?)—which may or may not wind up on the album’s eventual tracklist— with “Ready Or Not” alongside Nikki Ambers.
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

Squid share video for debut album track Pamphlets

Squid released Bright Green Field earlier this month. Squid have shared a video for their debut album track Pamphlets, directed by Raman Djafari. “The video for Pamphlets is a meditation on the feeling of being unfit, unlovable, not compatible and the manic anxiety and stress that this results in,” Djafari notes.
Musicmxdwn.com

SPELLLING Shares Mysterious New Song “Boys At School”

Bay Area-based Chrystia Cabral’s project SPELLLING has released her second single “Boys At School.” The track is set to be featured on the forthcoming album The Turning Wheel, which is due out June 25 via Sacred Bones. SPELLING released “Little Deer” as the first single from the album on April 14.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA Breaks Down 'Refuse/Resist' Song In 'Beneath The Drums' Video Series

Former SEPULTURA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera recently launched a new video series, "Beneath The Drums", on his YouTube channel, where he dissects some of the best-known songs from his recording history. In the fifth episode, which can be seen below, he gives the backstory of the SEPULTURA song "Refuse/Resist" and also performs a playthrough video of the track, originally taken from the band's 1993 album "Chaos A.D.".
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Francisco Martin Debuts New EP ‘Beautiful Ramblings of A Restless Mind’ - Stream It Below

​After making his debut in late 2020 with his single “Swollen,” San Francisco-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer/songwriter Francisco Martin has returned, sharing his debut EP Beautiful Ramblings of A Restless Mind. Inspired by emotive pop singer/songwriters like James Bay and Maggie Rogers, the new EP reveals a thoughtful emotive side to Martin, marrying together rich pop melody and resonant songwriting.
Musictheprp.com

Beartooth Debut New Track “Fed Up”

Beartooth are streaming the track “Fed Up” from their new album “Below“. You can find the latter out on June 25th. The band’s frontman, etc. Caleb Shomo commented:. “‘Fed Up‘ was written mid lockdown. I really couldn’t think of what to write about, so I just started thinking, ‘What am I fed up with in life at the moment?’ and wrote it down. The vibe of this song is garage rock with muddy, blown-out tones. We mixed that with the more pop styling on the vocals, and it made for a really special track.”
Musicsbstatesman.com

Glades trio gets listeners “Dancing in the Mirror” with their latest album

The pop-trio known as “Glades” released their sophomore album, “Planetarium,” on Friday, April 30. Recognized by Billboard, NME and Alternative Press, the group’s pre-released singles “Vertigo” and “Dancing in the Mirror” from “Planetarium” reintroduced listeners to the trio’s unique and evolved sound. Originally from Sydney, Australia, the members of Glades...
Musicthis song is sick

Eptic Debuts His First Ever Drum & Bass Track, “Payback”

Eptic has dove head first into drum & bass, releasing a heavy new tune by the name of “Payback” on Monstercat. You’re going to want to brace yourself before hitting play. “Payback” is as massive as they come. The track introduces itself with some hard guitar riffs, and builds up into a drop that whips you right in the face. Gravelly synth leads take control, carving out a vicious rhythm that would absolutely go off in a live setting. — It’s hard to pack more energy into a tune than Eptic has with this new one.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Allison Russell releases new track “Montreal” from Upcoming LP

Allison Russell announces the release of her latest single, “Montreal” from her forthcoming debut album. Russell’s first-ever solo project, Outside Child (produced by Dan Knobler) is set to be released on May 21. “Montreal” is an ode to Russell’s hometown. “I give thanks for my wondrous hometown of Montreal,” Russell...