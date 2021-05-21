Sons of Raphael Lead Us to Hell and Back in Their Track by Track Breakdown of Their Debut LP

When Faulkner coined the phrase “Kill your darlings,” I think he was more referring to a line or two that won’t seem to fit into a greater work, rather than the entire work itself. Yet for D.C.’s SHAED, scrapping their entire debut record felt like the only sensible option when they revisited the songs they wrote while touring pre-COVID and realized none of it rang true to them anymore. Rather than trying to recreate their smash-hit single “Trampoline” as they did with the first draft of the album, the resulting High Dive, which finally drops today, takes the trio comprised of vocalist Chelsea Lee, her husband Spencer Ernst, and Spencer’s brother Max in a more comfortable direction.