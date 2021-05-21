Sons of Raphael Lead Us to Hell and Back in Their Track by Track Breakdown of Their Debut LP
Back in the early days of rock ‘n’ roll, it was either a type of music that would set you free or damn your soul to hell. The perception that rock music was capable of moral corruption was based in an antiquated, racist society. But what happens when so many decades after its initial revolution, rock music and theology come together for an album that expands on a genre’s diversification in combination with analysis of ancient texts? The result is Sons of Raphael’s Full-Throated Messianic Homage—a lush, complicated opus that feels exhilarating even when you’re not aware of what specific psalms the set of brothers is referencing.floodmagazine.com