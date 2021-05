Hurricane season doesn’t start until June 1, but experts think it’s going to be another busy year with as many as 13 to 20 named storms. That’s according to …. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.