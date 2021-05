It is the last gift of Hansi flick, the icing on the cake of this 56-year-old coach who will go down in history as the architect of the first 'sextete' in the history of the Bayern Munich, the second that is achieved in Europe after the Barça from Pep Guardiola. Flick leaves at the end of the season and does so by placing a new Bundesliga in the showcases of the Munich entity. Julian Nagelsmann will replace the next course.