newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

CHAI’s Songs That Inspired Their New Album “WINK”

By Mike LeSuer
floodmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever heard a single CHAI song—or even just seen one of their photoshoots—you probably have some idea of how much fun the Tokyo-based fourpiece is having with their music, and with each other. Their sound is a whirlwind of punk, hip-hop, J-pop, and dance music that feels inspired by an equal amount of time spent with the aux cord between the four of them, making their guest appearance on the latest Gorillaz release alongside JPEGMAFIA one of the least surprising collaborations on that album.

floodmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Mac Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chai#Wink#Dance Music#Inspiration#Juice#Pop Music#New Music#Punk Music#Good Music#Chai#Fourpiece#La#Mndsgn#Song#Wink#Hip Hop#Love#Unique Melodies#Melody#Nostalgic Atmosphere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Rise Against release activist music video for new song “The Numbers”

Pre-order a limited edition picture disc of Rise Against's upcoming album 'Nowhere Generation.'. Rise Against have shared the second single off their upcoming ninth album Nowhere Generation, which arrives June 4 via Loma Vista (pre-order it on limited picture disc). Compared to the anthemic heartland punk of the title track, new single "The Numbers" is more of a revved-up melodic hardcore ripper that'll bring you back to the Revolutions Per Minute days. It's the Rise Against you know and love, and it's pretty amazing how fiery they still sound this far into their career.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

No Joy share Deftones “Teenager” cover from new orchestral EP

No Joy are releasing the Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven EP this month, which features orchestral versions of four songs from last year's great Motherhood, along with a cover of Deftones' "Teenager" which they've just shared. The original version of "Teenager" is already pretty ethereal, but No Joy launch it further into heaven with cascading harp and mists of harmonies.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Ida Mae Shares New Song “Little Liars”, New Album "Click Click Domino" Out July 16th

Today, the Nashville-via-London duo Ida Mae (Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean) shared their new song “Little Liars” from their upcoming sophomore album Click Click Domino. "‘Little Liars’ is a runaway song, the first person whisperings of a seductress that you’ll follow whatever the consequences," writes Turpin. "This song was written on a late 1800s Mandolinetto that we picked up at the end of a tour in Nashville and what you hear on the record is actually the demo. Stephanie Jean's live vocal performance on the demo was a first take and it had such a dark and playful intensity we didn't want to change it."
MusicCentral Michigan Life

Q&A: Indie-pop band justokay talks music journey and upcoming album

Lifelong best friends Nina Elwell and Johnny Lovell were both raised to love music. The artists taught themselves everything they know. They joined forces their junior year of high school to form justokay. Elwell, a 19-year-old Romulus freshman, describes themselves as an indie-pop group with influences of alt-rock. They gravitate...
Missoula, MTPosted by
Pitchfork

Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album Path of Wellness, Share Song: Listen

Sleater-Kinney have announced a new album, Path of Wellness. Out June 11, the follow-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold is their first record to be recorded without Janet Weiss since the drummer joined the group in 1996. To round out the new record, Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein invited local Portland musicians to the studio. It is their first LP to be self-produced, and it’s coming out on Mom+Pop. Watch the video for new song “Worry With You,” directed by Alberta Poon, below.
MusicPosted by
@wearemitu

Enter Thalía’s ‘desAMORfosis’ Album: Our Top 5 Songs

Mexican pop icon Thalía is back with her new album desAMORfosis. For most of the 14-track LP, she goes it alone with only a few guest spots. Rising Puerto Rican star Myke Towers, Dominican hit-maker Maffio, and Mexican group Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga are among the featured acts. desAMORfosis...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
94.5 KATS

The Meaning Behind Every Song on Myles Kennedy’s New Album ‘The Ides of March’

Myles Kennedy is among rock's most prolific musicians. The singer and multi-instrumentalist is seemingly always working on new music in some form or another and with a year of downtime amid a pandemic, well, of course fans were going to be treated to a new album. With the release of his second solo record, The Ides of March, we asked the always insightful Kennedy to provide a track-by-track breakdown and open up about the themes and messages present, which are ones we can all learn and grow from.
Video GamesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KVELERTAK's 'Splid' Album Has Inspired Video Game And New EP

Norwegian metallers KVELERTAK have immortalized their latest album, "Splid", in video game form and beyond. "Game Of Doom" arrives on May 13. It takes fans and singer Ivar Nikolaisen on an epic quest through a retro-style maze where they are tasked with finding the other band members, as well as defeating the ghost of Tagholdt, who haunts a local museum and is a character from the song "Fanden Ta Dette Hull!"
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Kississippi announces new album ‘Mood Ring,’ shares song ft. Great Grandpa’s Al Menne

Last fall, Kississippi (Zoe Reynolds) signed to Triple Crown and released the song "Around Your Room," and now she has announced her new album, Mood Ring, due August 6 via her new label home (pre-order). The album was made with help from Andy Park (who's worked with Death Cab, Pedro the Lion, Deftones, and more), Illuminati Hotties' Sarah Tudzin, Phoebe Bridgers collaborator Marshall Vore, Derek Ted, Bartees Strange, Great Grandpa's Al Menne, Foxing's Conor Murphy, Lisa Prank's Robin Edwards, and others, and judging by "Around Your Room" and the just-released "Big Dipper," it finds her going in a bigger, shinier, poppier sounding direction than ever before.
MusicAlternative Press

10 alternative music videos that brought your wildest dreams to life

Every music video an artist releases is a labor of love. Whether it’s a DIY home video or highly produced with costumes and epic themes, musicians get to add a visual element to their lyrics and melodies that come from a deep place. A lot of times, music videos will...