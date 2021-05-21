CHAI’s Songs That Inspired Their New Album “WINK”

Myles Kennedy is among rock's most prolific musicians. The singer and multi-instrumentalist is seemingly always working on new music in some form or another and with a year of downtime amid a pandemic, well, of course fans were going to be treated to a new album. With the release of his second solo record, The Ides of March, we asked the always insightful Kennedy to provide a track-by-track breakdown and open up about the themes and messages present, which are ones we can all learn and grow from.