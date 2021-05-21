MISSING JUVENILE – Jaime Ashanti Major –
Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are requesting help from the community to locate a missing juvenile. On 5/19/2021 deputies responded to the area of the Sherwood Forest Mobile Home Park, in reference to a missing juvenile, Jaime Ashanti Major (DOB 6/11/2005), who was last seen on that same date around 3:00 PM. Jaime is described as a black female, black hair, brown eyes, approximately 5’06”, and weighs around 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a bright multi-colored jacket, black shorts with a white strip down the side, and yellow crocs.www.osceolasheriff.org