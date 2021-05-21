Backward Glances

“Ghost Stories and Graveyards” was presented by local author and historian Susan Alatalo at the Peter Rice Homestead, 377 Elm St. Alatalo, who researched and wrote “Images of America – Marlborough,” presented the history of graveyards, highlighting the symbols, grave cutting craft, changes in burial grounds, and the use of local stones. There was also a showing of a program from the Marlborough Cable Company about the night they spent in the Peter Rice Homestead in the search of evidence of ghosts … Art in Bloom, presented by the art students of the Marlborough Public Schools and the Colonial Garden Club of Marlborough, was presented at the Marlborough Public Library. The show was open to the public and admission was free ... The Friends of the of the Marlborough Public Library presented “The Anick 14th Young People’s Performing Arts Festival Concert,” featuring the five finalists of the auditions: Lucy Song, flute, of Westborough; Vivian Fang, flute, of Shrewsbury; Alex Mayhew, trombone, of Northborough; Alex Lam, clarinet, of Johnston, R.I. and Missy Previte, clarinet, of Johnston, R.I. They performed in the Bigelow Auditorium of the Marlborough Public Library, 35 West Main St. The Concert was open to the public and no admission was charged.