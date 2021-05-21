newsbreak-logo
Animals

Eat a cicada, help the environment, scientists say

By Valerie Yurk
eenews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe perfect crunchy appetizer is emerging from underground as the Brood X cohort of cicadas makes its 17-year debut. Scientists say the singing insect is one of the most environmentally friendly protein snacks.

AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

Will Cicadas Eat Your Vegetable Garden This Summer?

If you live in North America, you might be familiar with the distinctive hum of cicadas. It’s a sound that signifies the arrival of summer and in some cases, the arrival of a unique insect that only appears once every 17 years. Though there are many subspecies of cicadas, the most interesting and numerous are those that emerge from their underground burrows in swarms, once every decade or so.
Animals1069morefm.com

Trillions of Cicadas Are Coming! Should We Start Eating Them?

Trillions of cicadas are about to rise up from the ground and swarm the eastern U.S. So here’s a gross question: Should we start EATING THEM?. Every 17 years, the cicada boom offers a huge boost to the food chain from the bottom up. But in general, we don’t directly take part in the delicious cicada action. But maybe we should, because a surprising number of people are up for it.
Animalsseehafernews.com

Ripples from the Dunes: Mining Bees

The following article is written for the Ripples from the Dunes series, by Jessica Johnsrud, Education Coordinator for the Woodland Dunes Nature Center. Recently I was weeding outside and noticed a couple of fuzzy black and yellow insects flying low to the ground. I initially thought they were bumblebees, but upon further inspection, I realized they were mining bees. I observed as one popped out of the sandy soil, then flew to a nearby dandelion.
Montclair, NJmontclair.edu

Yes, Cicadas are Safe to Eat — and They’re Delicious

The Brood X cicadas are about to emerge, and anthropology expert Cortni Borgerson explains how you can harvest and cook them. After 17 years underground, billions of periodical cicadas known as Brood X are set to emerge, and we hope you’ve brought your appetite. See, a swarm of cicadas may sound scary, but they’re quite harmless and, in actuality, can be a new food to introduce into your diet. Calling all adventurous eaters!
AnimalsCitizen Online

Eco Talk: Identifying and controlling the destructive gypsy moth

Many areas of central and western New York are preparing for another outbreak of gypsy moths later this summer. Gypsy moths made news headlines last year due to their significant defoliation of trees. Last year was the worst outbreak observed in western New York since 1985, which lasted into 1989.
Animalswrkf.org

Cicada Safari App Helps Track The Emergence Of Brood X

The cicadas are coming and there’s an app to help count them. The Cicada Safari app invites the public to be citizen scientists and help count Brood X. Over 100,000 people have downloaded the app and they’re uploading an average of 6,000 photos a day. Andy Kubis of The Allegheny...
WildlifeHouston Chronicle

Cicadas fascinated scientists centuries ago. Among them? Benjamin Banneker.

Native Americans gathered cicadas in baskets soon after they molted and cooked them over a fire. They were considered a delicacy. The colonists wrongly thought cicadas were locusts before realizing they were harmless. Not unlike many of us today, naturalists and scientists of the 18th century were fascinated by cicadas....
Animalshiawathaworldonline.com

Take action to support your resident bumble bees

Bumble bees are easily recognizable thanks to their loud buzz, fuzzy appearance, and distinct color patterns. Throughout the U.S. and Canada, nearly 50 different species play a role in sustaining our environment’s health. Their pollination contributes to a successful harvest and helps maintain diverse plant communities. Unfortunately, many bumble bees...
Animalslegalreader.com

Bees Can be Trained to Detect Coronavirus Infections

Scientists contend dogs can be trained to ‘sniff out’ COVID-19. Now, so can bees. A research team in the Netherlands has trained more than 150 bees to detect coronavirus infections. Bees have a heightened sense of smell, which the team used to its advantage. Honeybees use this to detect nectar in plants, and scientists have previously referred to this when diagnosing diseases.
AnimalsConcord Monitor

Insects: Friends or foes?

It’s spring, and insects are hatching, flying, and munching. Contrary to what you may think, most are not a problem for your garden. There are over a million named insect species and many – perhaps most – co-evolved with flowering plants. They pollinate our crops and do many wonderful things for us.
Gardeningskepchick.org

Why Scientists Know More About Sexy Plants

This post contains a video, which you can also view here. To support more videos like this, head to patreon.com/rebecca!. Look, we all got into some weird, random stuff during quarantine. I developed so many hobbies I started ranking them based on how difficult they were and how rewarding they were. Sourdough? Way too difficult for me, sorry. You gotta spend a full 48 hours and 15 pounds of flour on an experiment that will either be “almost as good as the shit at Safeway” or “this is what a bread abortion would look like.”
EnvironmentPosted by
Well+Good

The 6 Best No-Fuss Compost Bins for Beginners and Experts Alike

After switching to reusable grocery totes, eco-conscious activewear, and environmentally-friendly cleaning products, the next step of making your transition towards a more kind-to-the-planet lifestyle is composting. And, no. It’s not as hard as you might think to compost all sort of food waste with the right bins, even for a beginner.
AnimalsPosted by
GreenMatters

Tell Bees to Buzz Off With These Natural Bee Repellents

Bees are a great way to improve our garden ecosystems, but you don’t always want them buzzing around the yard, especially if you have children who might be allergic. With summer right around the corner, many homeowners might be looking for ways to keep bees at arm’s length. Still, finding an all-natural bee repellent that doesn’t outright kill these beneficial buggers isn’t always easy. Thankfully, we have a few good suggestions.
Animalsnwf.org

5 Facts About Bumble Bees—and How To Help Them

If asked to name a key pollinator in the United States, you’re likely to think first of the honey bee. Native to Europe, honey bees were introduced to North America during the 1600s and have been busily pollinating our crops and other plants ever since. But native bees play critical roles as pollinators as well, and among these indigenous insects, bumble bees are champs.
AnimalsThe Takeout

Last Call: Would you eat Brood X cicadas?

Okay, everyone, brace yourselves: In a few days or a few weeks, the Brood X cicadas are going to rise from the ground en masse. When I say “en masse,” I mean, it’s likely the population is going to be in the trillions, and they’ll be emerging in parts of at least 15 states. Considering I can barely count past five, I’m just going to imagine this as a metric buttload of beady-eyed space alien bugs.
AnimalsWired

The Cicadas Are Coming. Let’s Eat Them!

For 17 years, the trillions of cicadas known as Brood X have tunneled through dark soil, feeding on sap as they slowly matured. Babies during the George W. Bush years, these long-gestating underground bugs are starting to hatch across the eastern United States, emerging from the earth in astounding numbers. Their time above ground is short: three to six weeks, just long enough to mate and die. As a biological phenomenon, gigantic cicada broods are hard to ignore. They’re like crickets with musical-theater degrees—dramatic, loud, committed to a splashy outfit change. And while some people will delight in their natural spectacle, others will just want to be rid of them. There is, however, another reaction: Grab a fork and knife.