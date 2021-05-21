Quickly: Readers sound off on the issues of the day
What's Quickly? It's where readers sound off on the issues of the day. Have a quote, question or quip? Call Quickly at 312-222-2426 or email quickly@post-trib.com. It's way past time for Democrats to forget about "bipartisanship." Republicans cannot be taken seriously as rational human beings. They're now completely the party of illusion and delusion, and have one objective in mind, to somehow get the worst president in American history back in office.