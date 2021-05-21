newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Republican Party

Quickly: Readers sound off on the issues of the day

Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s Quickly? It’s where readers sound off on the issues of the day. Have a quote, question or quip? Call Quickly at 312-222-2426 or email quickly@post-trib.com. It’s way past time for Democrats to forget about “bipartisanship.” Republicans cannot be taken seriously as rational human beings. They’re now completely the party of illusion and delusion, and have one objective in mind, to somehow get the worst president in American history back in office.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Mind#Question Time#Work Time#Fun Time#Public Posts#Democrats#Republicans#American#Gop#The John Birch Society#The Republican Party#Pro Russian#Hobart#The Democratic Party#Mar A Lago#Opinions#Rational Human Beings#Intelligent Citizens#Inferences#Bipartisanship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Democratic Party
Country
China
Related
Brooklyn, NYNY Daily News

Readers sound off on parole reform, the subway good Samaritan and women soldiers

Bronx: I read your recent article about parole reform with great interest (“Several conservative states far ahead of N.Y. in parole reform: report,” May 19). While it certainly is a worthwhile initiative, it’s difficult to take recommendations from a commission led by former state Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman seriously since his criminal law experience is extremely limited at best. His entire judicial career was fabricated and he was never really anything more than a shill for his corrupt childhood friend, Sheldon Silver. The law had to be changed so he could qualify to become a judge, his election to the state Supreme Court in 2005 was rigged and he was appointed as chief judge as part of a backroom political deal between Silver and Gov. David Paterson in 2009. Wayne Barrett wrote an interesting and informative article about the relationship between Silver, Lippman and their Lower East Side cohorts in the Daily News after Silver was indicted in 2015 (“Sheldon Silver’s gang,” op-ed, Feb. 1, 2015).
Pottstown, PAMercury

The Mercury's Sound Off for Thursday, May 20

— Is there a correlation between insufficient funding for school districts like Pottstown and policies/practices — some decades-old — that erode the tax base? This has clearly been the case in Philadelphia where, against the best interests of students, those responsible are routinely returned to office. ESAs (Education Savings Accounts) offer kids the options they deserve and imbue education with market-based competition that improves performance and reduces cost.
PoliticsDelaware County Daily Times

Sound Off for Sunday, May 16

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon’s letter to the editor, “Vote ‘no’ on constitutional amendments,” in Saturday’s paper is spot on. Transferring the authority to decide on making and ending disaster declarations clearly doesn’t lie in our legislative branch. She lists several good reasons why this would not work including the time it takes to debate the issues, hamstringing the response process to handle these disasters and favoritism from those legislators representing the affected areas. The governor represents the state and has advisors who specialize in these types of disasters at his disposal. One more reason I can add is that a legislative debate on a response to any emergency will, of course, be politicized like everything else including masks! Please vote no on these amendment proposals on primary day. This is one disaster we can all avoid.
EntertainmentKokomo Tribune

Sound off: What is the cause of our disharmony?

Remember when John Lennon sang, “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one?" What was he thinking?. I’m having a crotchety current events-fueled senior moment. Even with the Vietnam War still on and Watergate yet to come, there were dreamers in 1971. The world is a...
Bronx, NYNY Daily News

Readers sound off on Republican leaders, battery storage and TV commercials

Bronx: It is clear that the majority of Republican members of Congress, like Jim Jordan, adhere to an unbreakable law: Their loyalty and service is to Trump, corporate structures and big money. There is no regard or loyalty to the citizenry of the United States of America. Pictures of abusive behavior toward its less powerful citizens, pictures and quotes of Trump inciting insurrection, rights of women (rape okay, abortion no, but soldiers sent to be killed in fruitless wars, yes), coddling of the gun lobby and guns everywhere are ignored and refuted by repeated, blatant lies.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Ted Cruz turns up the trolling to fill the Trump Twitter void

On Nov. 8, 2016, the people of the United States of America elected a Twitter troll as our president. Yes, that’s rather reductive — Donald Trump is certainly many other things — but it’s also true. Trump parlayed a fixation on agitation and dominating the news into a winning campaign, giving a substantial enough portion of the population the kind of provocateur-in-chief they wanted to shake up Washington.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Readers sound off on stimulus money, anti-vaxxers and the peace process

Forest Hills: As per an agreement between the NYC Municipal Labor Council and the de Blasio administration at the start of his second term, a bargain was reached to cut health care costs by attacking the insurance of retirees! People who worked decades in city service at below-market salaries in exchange for a pension and good insurance coverage are now faced with having their insurance changed from Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan.
New York City, NYNY Daily News

Readers sound off on the homeless population, Palestine and what Trump got right

Bronx: Restoring 24-hour subway service sounds like NYC, all right. But some of the precautions put into place for COVID-19 need to be revisited. If the subways are running 24 hours a day, how effectively will these trains be cleaned? It is true that the train volume will be reduced, but when will those trains used during the overnight hours be swapped out and cleaned?
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

SOUND OFF: Let both sides speak!

I have always believed that the purpose of an Opinion section in a newspaper was to allow differing opinions on political and nonpolitical issues to be put out to the reading community to allow people to consider and arrive at their own conclusions. But lately the letters seem to predominantly...
EntertainmentDerrick

Rick Santorum out at CNN after comments on Native Americans

CNN dropped Rick Santorum as a political commentator following an outcry over remarks about Native American culture by the former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania. Alison Rudnick, a spokeswoman for CNN, said Saturday the network had “parted ways” with Santorum, without providing additional details.
Congress & CourtsTribune-Star

John Krull: Trey Hollingsworth has a moment

Life is full of surprises — and some of them are pleasant ones. We Hoosiers received one of the good surprises a few days ago when we discovered that U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Indiana, has both a conscience and a spine. Hollingsworth was one of 35 Republican members of the...
Electionspalmerreport.com

Down goes Rick Santorum

Congratulations CNN! You’ve finally finally done the right thing. And it sure took you long enough. So, CNN has at last done the right thing. They have fired the idiotic CNN contributor who is Rick Santorum. Santorum has been on the network for quite a while and has well passed...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Deseret News

Letter: We need to disagree better

“Aren’t you embarrassed?” Those were the words Sen. Mitt Romney used when delegates at the state GOP convention angrily booed him. Those delegates may or may not have been embarrassed, but as a Utah Republican, I was sure embarrassed by the display of incivility that made national headlines. As a...
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

‘I Said Nothing Wrong’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Doubles Down on Comparing Pelosi to Nazis, Says ‘Rational’ Jewish People Should Also Oppose ‘Overbearing Mask Mandates’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) doubled down on her controversial comments comparing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the Nazis because of her mask rules for the House, telling a local Arizona reporter that she had said nothing wrong, and “any rational Jewish person should also oppose “what’s happening with overbearing mask mandates.”
U.S. Politicssignalscv.com

Sarah Menoher Freifeld | Garcia Must Remember His Audience

As one of Mike Garcia’s former high school honors English teachers, I am disappointed that, in his reflection over his first year in office, the representative so completely dismissed two key elements of effective communication: awareness of audience and appropriate tone. I am left asking myself whether Garcia sees himself as a representative for all of his constituents.