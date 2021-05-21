newsbreak-logo
Jaguars News: Tim Tebows Contract Details Revealed

fanduel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most surprising storylines of the NFL offseason has been the return of former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to the league. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner has now officially signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars following his position change to tight end. Tim Tebow Jaguars. The...

www.fanduel.com
NFLNBC Sports

Jaguars plan to sign Tim Tebow

Monday began with word from Peter King in Football Morning in America that the Jaguars could sign Tim Tebow after this week’s rookie minicamp and it appears the wheels for that signing are already in motion. NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are planning to sign Tebow, who will be...
NFLchatsports.com

Will Tim Tebow make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster?

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 17: Fans of Tim Tebow #15 of the Florida Gators show their love during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 17, 2009 in Gainesville, Florida. The Gators won 23-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) According to NFL Network’s Ian...
NFLYardbarker

Tim Tebow agrees to one-year with Jaguars

Tim Tebow is returning to the NFL. Tebow and the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to a one-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The contract is not done yet, but it could be made official in the next week. Tebow is 33 and has not...
NFLIndependent Florida Alligator

Former Gator quarterback Tim Tebow to join Jaguars

Tim Tebow is headed home to Duval. As a tight end. The former Florida quarterback returns to the NFL after a six-year hiatus and a brief stint with the New York Mets in the MiLB. Tebow reportedly worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but not for his Heisman worthy quarterback...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Stories

Does anyone have any cool Broncos stories? It’s been pretty slow as of late, and I thought it would be interesting to hear other people’s Broncos stories. I'll share a couple first. 1. The Tebow Years. I’ll start with this: I was born 10 minutes from the Patriots stadium in...
NFLPats Pulpit

Former Patriots QB Tim Tebow returns to NFL via reported one-year contract with the Jaguars

You thought Tebow Time was over, didn’t you? Well, it turns out it was merely on a 3,000-day hiatus. While there have been rumblings about the Jacksonville Jaguars possibly bringing the former quarterback into the fold as a tight end, we now know such a move will indeed happen. As first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jaguars will sign the 33-year-old to a one-year free agency contract.
NFLESPN

Tim Tebow signs with Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of reviving NFL career as a tight end

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --  Tim Tebow signs with Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of reviving NFL career as a tight end. Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.
FlurrySports

Will Tim Tebow Catch a Touchdown for the Jaguars?

It’s official — Tim Tebow is back in the NFL. This time, he is operating as a tight end, after news broke that he will be signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, this reunites Tebow with his former coach Urban Meyer. The two are close, with Meyer even purchasing a house next to Tebow’s.
ClutchPoints

Jaguars closing in on reuniting Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars are “planning” to reunite former Florida Gators quarterback-head coach duo Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jaguars are likely to ink Tebow, who is planning to play tight end, to a one-year deal. The deal is not finalized yet, but Rapoport noted it could get done within the next week.
NFL247Sports

Watch: First look at Tim Tebow in Jaguars practice

It’s real, as in really real. Tim Tebow is at Jacksonville Jaguars camp and walking around in an actual uniform. That’s correct, an NFL uniform for the first time since his preseason stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. Tebow signed his contract with Jacksonville on Thursday to join his...
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: As close as it gets

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. KOAF – In 2011, the Indianapolis Colts were the worst team in the NFL with a 2-14 record. They won the "Suck for Luck" lottery and finished the next three seasons 11-5. The Jaguars' situation this year seems to mirror that of the Colts in 2011, yet you predict the Jaguars win five-eight games this year. I believe you were with the Colts at that time? Do you think that Colts team was in a better position to win more games than the current Jaguars roster?
NFLdefector.com

Tim Tebow Is Just Urban Meyer’s Security Blanket

We’re coming up on the 10-year anniversary of Tebowmania: Broncos Edition, and to commemorate that momentous occasion, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign the quarterback-turned-minor-leaguer as a tight end. Never mind that it’s been nine years since his last regular-season game action (seven years since his last preseason game snaps).
NFL247Sports

Look: Jaguars homepage leading with Tim Tebow jersey

Tim Tebow didn’t even step onto the practice field yet and it seems like everyone around the Jacksonville Jaguars is pumped he’ll be on the team, for now. Even the Jaguars home page is promoting Tebow and he just signed his contract on Thursday. While it was revealed Tebow would...
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Thank heaven

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. So, Etienne is working out at wide receiver? What gives?. Ah, here we are … knee deep in the latest "Jaguars Controversy." This one arose when Head Coach Urban Meyer said Saturday that rookie running back Travis Etienne was working out during 2021 Rookie Minicamp this week at wide receiver. On cue, some Jaguars observers – and a slew of national-media types – weighed in about the apparent ludicrousness of the move. It's honestly hard to remember a more overblown story, or more of a mass overreaction to a Jaguars-related event (EDITOR'S NOTE: It's actually not that hard and frankly is remarkably easy). The plan from the time the Jaguars selected Etienne No. 25 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft was to play him as a hybrid wide receiver/running back—not just a running back. Meyer referred to him as a "slash"-type player on draft weekend and said this Saturday: "We felt the worst-case scenario you have a running back with the skill-set of a wide receiver, and the best-case scenario you have a hybrid player who can do both." Etienne presumably knows how to run and would benefit very little from taking handoffs during an 18-player minicamp. Perhaps he might benefit a tad more from running routes in such an environment? Anyone. Anyone? Bueller?