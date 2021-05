MURRAY—Murray State’s Marcis Floyd was named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America Team as announced Monday. From a 2020 season that was pushed back into the spring of 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Floyd was part of an amazing first season in the Coach Dean Hood era at MSU. The Racers started the season 5-0, their best start in 26 years, and finished second in the OVC race with a 5-2 record. Murray State broke into the Top-25 nationally for the first time in 10 years.