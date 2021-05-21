It’s Time for Rockstar to Stop With Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V released on September 17, 2013 which is just two years short of ten years ago. Now, Rockstar is planning on releasing a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S Enhanced version of the game that just doesn’t seem to die later this year in November. With no sign of Grand Theft Auto 6 to come anytime soon, fans of the franchise are still left to play the same tired game for what feels like the rest of time. Why does Rockstar continue to push Grand Theft Auto V when they know that all players want is the next game? Why haven’t we gotten any news on the next game in the beloved franchise, and how on Earth did we manage to get stuck playing the same game for almost 10 years?