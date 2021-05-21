U.S. Business Says “Make America Integrate Again”
In December 1791, United States Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton submitted his Report on Manufactures to Congress. In it, he made the case for transitioning the country’s economy from a primarily agrarian model to an industrial one that would level the trading playing field with Europe. An important part of his proposal was to introduce tariffs that would deter imports of products that could compete with the nascent U.S. manufacturing sector. Less than two years later, the Yellow Fever epidemic struck the United States. Hamilton and his wife fell ill and recovered.www.dcvelocity.com