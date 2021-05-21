newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. Business Says “Make America Integrate Again”

By Mike Parra
dcvelocity.com
 3 days ago

In December 1791, United States Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton submitted his Report on Manufactures to Congress. In it, he made the case for transitioning the country’s economy from a primarily agrarian model to an industrial one that would level the trading playing field with Europe. An important part of his proposal was to introduce tariffs that would deter imports of products that could compete with the nascent U.S. manufacturing sector. Less than two years later, the Yellow Fever epidemic struck the United States. Hamilton and his wife fell ill and recovered.

www.dcvelocity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Protectionism#World Economy#Free Trade Agreement#U S Businesses#U S Companies#Economic Integration#United States Of America#Global Trade#United States Treasury#Report On Manufactures#Congress#Dhl#Gci#Usmca#Covid#U S Business Leaders#North America#Trade Policies#Closer Integration#Global Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
U.S. Politicslbmjournal.com

NLBMDA, NAHB criticize lumber tariff plan

WASHINGTON — The National Lumber and Building Material Dealers Association (NLBMDA) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a preliminary determination to increase countervailing and antidumping duties on Canadian softwood lumber imports from 8.99% to 18.32% by the end of the year. “As the voice of...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Trump’s Tariffs Were Much More Damaging Than Thought

Donald Trump’s tariffs and the trade war his administration launched against China turned out to be far more damaging than many believed. That is the conclusion of research finding companies, consumers and the U.S. economy paid a heavy price for the Trump administration’s protectionist trade policies. In new research, Mary...
Economyleader-call.com

Biden is destroying jobs and businesses in America

Please, go back to work! Those who were working before the pandemic, who lost or left jobs because of the pandemic, and who are able should go back to work. America needs everyone to go to work. Many people are not returning to work because their unemployment checks are bigger...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ethiopia shuns China-backed consortium in favour of US

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], May 23 (ANI): Washington has gained a major victory in its push to challenge Beijing's economic influence around the world as a US-backed consortium beat another financed by China in a closely watched telecommunications auction in Ethiopia. According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Ethiopia said on...
EconomyGovernment Technology

Can America Become King of Microchip Production Again?

As 2021 unfolds, a series of shortages have gripped the economy. Recent weeks have seen headlines about scarcities of gasoline, lumber and chicken wings. But nothing has grabbed the attention of policymakers and business leaders like the semiconductor shortage. Microchips are in everything from motor vehicles to gaming consoles to personal computers, and the surge in work-from-home activity has fueled unprecedented demand. The world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer is in Taiwan, and China has been heavily supporting its domestic companies as well. The U.S., meanwhile, has seen its share of global semiconductor manufacturing shrink from 37 percent in 1990 to 12 percent in 2021. This has led politicians of both parties to call for a re-shoring effort, with President Joe Biden convening lawmakers to discuss solutions.
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

The Chinese must be expelled from U.S. capital markets

Most Americans would be shocked and angered to learn that the same Chinese companies currently building weapons to threaten U.S. troops are also simultaneously raising money in U.S. financial markets. And even more disturbing, Wall Street continues to help the Chinese Communist Party access U.S. financial markets and exploit unwitting American investors.
U.S. Politicsfuturesmag.com

Binance Is Under Investigation Again, This Time By The U.S. DOJ

Crypto was marginally up this morning and recovering from yesterday's selloff. DOGE is outperforming in the Top 10 on the back of further comments from Elon Musk. Binance is under investigation by the U.S. Justice Department and IRS, according to Bloomberg. The outlet previously reported in March that Binance was being investigated by the CFTC over allegations that it allowed U.S. residents to trade derivatives that violated local rules.
Foreign Policyalreporter.com

Tuberville introduces bill to prohibit TSP investment in Chinese companies

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican, introduced the Prohibiting TSP Investment in China Act. This bill would prohibit Thrift Savings Plan funds from being invested in any entity based in the People’s Republic of China. The TSP is the predominant government retirement fund and is utilized by 6,000,000 military members and federal civilian employees.
MinoritiesFlorida Star

To Be Equal: America is Moving Again But the Road is Long

One hundred days into their administration, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have made surprisingly bold inroads in confronting racial injustice and the COVID-19 pandemic, but significant challenges remain. President Biden and Vice President Harris entered the White House at a moment of unprecedented multiple crises, and they have risen to confront those crises with remarkable speed and […]
Foreign PolicyThe Daily Star

Bangladesh-US economic relations largely unutilised

The Bangladesh-US economic relations have largely remained unutilised 50 years past independence, exemplified by bilateral trade which is too poor when compared with that gained by some competitors, businesses said yesterday. In 2019, the US had a bilateral trade balance of $9 billion with Bangladesh, which is not that much...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

France says U.S. offer on global minimum tax rate is basis for compromise

The latest U.S. proposal in international talks on a global minimum corporate tax rate is a basis for compromise, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday. The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday offered to accept a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinationals. read more.
U.S. Politicscampuslately.com

America has taken another important step toward imposing a global minimum tax

The minimum 15% proposed by the US Treasury and the 21% tax that the Biden government intends to introduce differs between foreign revenues for US companies, and this is good evidence of ongoing negotiations within the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on global minimum taxes. Many countries, like Ireland, operate with much lower taxes. The negotiations are due to be completed by the summer.
POTUSCBS News

Biden administration proposes global minimum tax of at least 15%

The Biden administration is proposing a global minimum tax of at least 15% as it looks to level the playing field and stop what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called the "race to the bottom." However, the Treasury Department said that 15% is just the starting point and they will push for that rate to be higher.