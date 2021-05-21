U.S. Business Says “Make America Integrate Again”

As 2021 unfolds, a series of shortages have gripped the economy. Recent weeks have seen headlines about scarcities of gasoline, lumber and chicken wings. But nothing has grabbed the attention of policymakers and business leaders like the semiconductor shortage. Microchips are in everything from motor vehicles to gaming consoles to personal computers, and the surge in work-from-home activity has fueled unprecedented demand. The world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer is in Taiwan, and China has been heavily supporting its domestic companies as well. The U.S., meanwhile, has seen its share of global semiconductor manufacturing shrink from 37 percent in 1990 to 12 percent in 2021. This has led politicians of both parties to call for a re-shoring effort, with President Joe Biden convening lawmakers to discuss solutions.