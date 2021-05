This letter was submitted by Kristopher Monroe, chair of the Savannah-Chatham County Historic Site & Monument Commission. Savannah's brand is its historic character. There are of course numerous individuals and community organizations who regularly engage in various efforts to protect Savannah's historic integrity, but there are also a number of boards and commissions who do that work in an official capacity. It's easy to imagine a city commission as a panel of faceless bureaucrats twiddling their pens and shuffling papers, but at least for the board I've served on for over seven years now, nothing could be further from the truth.