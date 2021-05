NEW YORK -- Mets ace Jacob deGrom pulled himself from a start Sunday after throwing two warm-up pitches before the sixth inning after experiencing tightness in his right side. The Mets later said that deGrom will undergo an MRI to make sure the tightness, which is more in his back, isn't an indicator of a serious injury. DeGrom was pitching for the first time since skipping a start due to discomfort in his right lat. The Mets said he was removed from Sunday's game for precautionary reasons.